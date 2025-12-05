Preview: Kocaelispor vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 05 Dec 2025 14:45 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 15:02

Kocaelispor will be aiming to extend their impressive unbeaten run when they host Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday afternoon.

The Gulf are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions (3W, 1D) – three of which have come in the league – while the visitors arrive hoping that a managerial change can provide an immediate lift.

Match preview

Kocaelispor’s revival since October has been remarkable, with just one defeat in their last eight matches across all competitions and six victories in that period.

Their momentum continued on Wednesday as Selcuk Inan’s side claimed a 2-1 Turkish Cup win over Karacabey Belediyespor, marking a second consecutive triumph.

That followed a narrow but deserved 1-0 league win over Genclerbirligi, which secured their fifth Super Lig victory of the season, an impressive turnaround for a team that failed to win any of their opening seven matches.

Only Fenerbahce (13) and Trabzonspor (11) have earned more points than Kocaelispor (10) across the last five league fixtures, underlining the scale of their recent resurgence.

Much of that progress has been forged at home, having won their last four league matches at Kocaeli Stadium, while they remain unbeaten in six on their own turf (4W, 2D), and have not lost at home since the opening weekend defeat to Samsunspor.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides, with Kocaelispor hoping to make a historic statement by securing all three points.

The previous four encounters came in the Turkish Cup and second division, where Kasimpasa hold the advantage with two wins and two draws — one settled after extra time.

The Apaches, however, enter this clash in far worse shape, having managed just one win in their last eight matches in all competitions (2D, 5L), a 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor, and last weekend’s 3-1 home loss to Istanbul Basaksehir proved the final straw for Shota Arveladze, who was subsequently dismissed.

The club moved quickly to appoint former Antalyaspor manager Emre Belozoglu, the 45-year-old who only recently left his role in October, after overseeing 28 matches with an average of 1.18 points per game (9W, 6D, 13L).

One curious positive for Kasimpasa is that all three of their league wins this season have come away from home, including their last success at Alanyaspor – Belozoglu will hope that trend continues while he works to steady the team.

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

D

Team News

Kocaelispor remain without Mateusz Wieteska, who is still recovering from a long-term knee injury and is not expected to return before the new year.

Forward Bruno Petkovic also remains sidelined after missing the last seven matches through injury.

However, Botond Balogh returns after missing the last match due to suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Veteran striker Serdar Dursun, with two goal contributions in his last three matches, will look to continue his strong form.

Kasimpasa are without Haris Hajradinovic due to a knee injury, while Ege Albayrak and Ali Emre Yanar remain suspended for 45 days as part of the ongoing betting investigation.

Cafu is a doubt after being forced off just 14 minutes into the match against Basaksehir, with the extent of his injury yet to be confirmed.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Jovanovic; Oguz, Balogh, Smolcic, Haidara; Linetty, Keita; Agyei, Keles, Bingol; Dursun

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Opoku, Arous, Szalai, Frimpong; Kol, Baldursson, Ouanes; Gueye, Fall

We say: Kocaelispor 2-1 Kasimpasa

Kocaelispor’s excellent home form and recent surge in confidence make them the likelier side to take control of this contest, especially against a Kasimpasa team struggling for consistency and adapting to a new managerial setup.

While Belozoglu’s arrival could provide a short-term lift, the visitors’ defensive issues and lack of rhythm remain concerns, and with the Gulf showing greater stability and momentum, a narrow home victory appears the most probable outcome.

