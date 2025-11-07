Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kocaelispor and Galatasaray, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Turkish Super Lig pacesetters Galatasaray travel to face Kocaelispor on Sunday, aiming to claim another victory and maintain their four-point cushion at the top of the table.

The leaders saw their advantage reduced last weekend following a fiercely contested goalless draw with Trabzonspor.

Despite dominating every key metric, Gala could not find a breakthrough, with Andre Onana delivering a heroic performance to deny Victor Osimhen, who saw all three of his efforts saved and one strike the woodwork.

However, the Nigerian striker returned to his ruthless best in midweek, netting a hat-trick in a 3-0 Champions League triumph away to Ajax – a result that marked a historic moment, as it was the first time a Turkish side had ever defeated the Dutch giants in Amsterdam.

With confidence soaring, Osimhen and Okan Buruk will hope to carry that momentum into domestic action, especially given that Galatasaray have collected more points on the road than any other team in the division this season.

This meeting represents the first clash between the two clubs since 2009, when Kocaelispor stunned Cimbom 5-2, and Buruk’s men will be eager to avenge that defeat, underlining their dominance in the current campaign.

Galatasaray’s attacking form has been relentless, with 11 goals scored in their last five matches across all competitions, while they have struck at least three times in three of those games, and their free-flowing front line will once again be expected to make the difference.

For Kocaelispor, the challenge could hardly be tougher, especially after their momentum was halted last time out when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir, conceding a stoppage-time penalty after failing to convert any of their six shots on target.

That loss was a frustrating setback for Selcuk Inan’s side, who had previously pieced together a three-match winning run after failing to record a single victory in their opening seven league games (2D, 5L).

Currently three points above the relegation zone, the Gulf must tread carefully, not only to avoid defeat but to prevent any heavy scoreline that could damage their goal difference, which may yet prove decisive in the relegation battle.

Kocaelispor have consistently displayed resilience at home, even during difficult spells this season – the hosts have lost just one of their five home fixtures so far (2W, 2D, 1L) and come into this clash unbeaten in four at their own ground, winning the last two while scoring three goals without conceding.

Kocaelispor remain without Mateusz Wieteska, who continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury and is unlikely to return until the new year.

Fellow defender Massadio Haidara has also missed the last three games after suffering a relapse following a brief comeback.

Veteran striker Serdar Dursun is expected to lead the line once again, and he has vowed to make life difficult for the visitors while hoping to celebrate a goal against them.

For Galatasaray, former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan remains sidelined with a calf injury sustained in training and is not expected back until after the international break.

Yunus Akgun also missed the Champions League win over Ajax due to a groin problem, with no return date confirmed.

Buruk employed a back-three in midweek but is expected to revert to a back-four for this domestic outing, with Davinson Sanchez back in the XI after missing the draw against Trabzonspor due to suspension.

Leroy Sane, who ranks second in the Super Lig for big chances created (six), will once again look to supply Osimhen with the service to punish Kocaelispor’s backline.

Jovanovic; Oguz, Balogh, Djiksteel, Smolcic; Show, Keita; Agyei, Linetty, Bingol; Dursun

Cakir; Singo, Bardakci, Sanchez, Jakobs; Lemina, Torreira; Sane, Sara, Yimaz; Osimhen

We say: Kocaelispor 1-3 Galatasaray

Galatasaray should have too much firepower for Kocaelispor to handle, even away from home – the hosts have shown signs of improvement under Selcuk Inan, but this will be too big of a hurdle for them to overcome despite their admirable home form.

