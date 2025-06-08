Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Jamaica and Guatemala, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Jamaica host Guatemala in a Group E clash, with both teams having already secured progression to the third round of the World Cup qualifying series in the CONCACAF zone.

With both nations already assured of top-two finishes, this match will determine group supremacy and momentum ahead of the final phase.

Match preview

Jamaica arrive on the back of a 1-0 victory over the British Virgin Islands, courtesy of Warner Brown’s 17th-minute strike in their last outing which saw them extend their perfect record in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Reggae Boyz have asserted themselves as one of the favourites in Group E, posting victories against Dominican Republic (1-0) and Dominica (3-2) earlier, though they still remain second due to an inferior goal difference compared to group leaders Guatemala.

Despite containing opportunities in their most recent win, they have shown signs of requiring greater attacking cohesion to break down organised defences, having only managed to convert 15 attempts.

Having not lost in 90 minutes in their last seven matches across all competitions, Jamaica have found rhythm under Steve McClaren, who took over the coaching role in July 2024, winning seven of 13 matches and losing just two.

Securing victory over Guatemala to top the group will prove a good test for the Reggae Boyz ahead of the Gold Cup, and the last time they met in the World Cup qualifiers, each team won 2-1 at their respective homes, an outcome McClaren would hope is replicated this time.

Guatemala have also maintained a flawless start, securing nine points from three matches after dismantling the Dominican Republic 4-2 thanks to Oscar Santis’ hat-trick and Nicolas Samayoa’s header.

Los Chapines have matched Jamaica stride for stride in Group E, securing qualification to the final round of qualifying with a game to spare, while scoring eight more goals than the Reggae Boyz.

With the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, Guatemala are looking strong to make their maiden World Cup appearance in this competition, though that will require them topping their group in the third round of qualifying or making it through the inter-confederation play-offs.

Luis Fernando Tena's side will view this fixture as a chance to establish dominance in Group E before taking on Jamaica again in the 2025 Gold Cup six days later, where both will feature alongside tough opponents Panama and Guadeloupe.

Team News

McClaren will be minded to tweak his formation ahead of the 2025 Gold Cup, aiming to improve fluidity while preserving solidity at the back.

Andre Blake will be the man in goal, while former Leicester forward Demarai Gray will be expected to add creative spark behind the striker.

Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey started from the bench last time out, but he could play from the start in this one.

Having conceded just two goals in this second round, goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen will remain in goal for Guatemala, behind the solid center-back pairing of Samayoa and Jose Pinto.

Rubio Rubin has scored two goals in this World Cup qualifiers and he will look to add more when he leads the line again.

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Lembikisa, King, Holgate, Leigh; Lowe, Russell; Bailey, Gray, Cephas; Brown

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Hagen; Morales, Pinto, Samayoa, Herrera; Rosales, Franco; Santis, Altan, Munoz; Rubin

We say: Jamaica 1-1 Guatemala

With both sides boasting perfect records and already through to the next round, Jamaica and Guatemala are expected to play it cool in Kingston, especially due to their upcoming encounter in the Gold Cup next week.

The hosts may edge possession and chances, but Guatemala’s form suggests they will hold their own in a hard-fought draw between equals.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Jamaica win with a probability of 45.4%. A win for Guatemala has a probability of 29.37% and a draw has a probability of 25.2%. The most likely scoreline for a Jamaica win is 1-0 with a probability of 10.09%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (9.2%) and 2-0 (7.76%). The likeliest Guatemala win is 0-1 (7.79%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (11.97%).

