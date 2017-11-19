Ranieri: 'I'd think about Italy job'

Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri suggests that he will consider replacing Giampiero Ventura as Italy manager if approached over the vacant position.

Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri has hinted that he would be tempted to take on the Italy job if he is approached over the vacant position.

The Azzurri are still coming to terms with their two-legged defeat against Sweden over the past week, which cost them a place at the World Cup finals for the first time in 60 years.

Boss Giampiero Ventura was soon sacked on the back of a poor qualifying campaign, with Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri and Ranieri among the rumoured contenders to take charge.

Ranieri, a Premier League winner with Leicester City last year, says that whoever is appointed has a big task on their hands.

"Would I be the Italy coach? I would have to think about it, but it doesn't only depend on me, as I have a contract with Nantes and a president who I would have to talk to," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I read names like Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti. I say that right now they need to think carefully about what to do next. Whoever they get from that list will be excellent. I think that in Italy the situation of the coach is almost secondary, because we have hit rock bottom and need things to change.

"There are interesting young players and we will get back on our feet. Italy hadn't missed the World Cup for 60 years, but at times you need to hit rock bottom to get back on your feet."

Ancelotti's agent Giovanni Branchini suggested earlier this week that the former Bayern Munich boss is not interested in the position.