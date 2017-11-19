Claudio Ranieri: 'I would think about Italy managerial job'

Ranieri: 'I'd think about Italy job'
© SilverHub
Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri suggests that he will consider replacing Giampiero Ventura as Italy manager if approached over the vacant position.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 20:41 UK

Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri has hinted that he would be tempted to take on the Italy job if he is approached over the vacant position.

The Azzurri are still coming to terms with their two-legged defeat against Sweden over the past week, which cost them a place at the World Cup finals for the first time in 60 years.

Boss Giampiero Ventura was soon sacked on the back of a poor qualifying campaign, with Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri and Ranieri among the rumoured contenders to take charge.

Ranieri, a Premier League winner with Leicester City last year, says that whoever is appointed has a big task on their hands.

"Would I be the Italy coach? I would have to think about it, but it doesn't only depend on me, as I have a contract with Nantes and a president who I would have to talk to," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I read names like Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti. I say that right now they need to think carefully about what to do next. Whoever they get from that list will be excellent. I think that in Italy the situation of the coach is almost secondary, because we have hit rock bottom and need things to change.

"There are interesting young players and we will get back on our feet. Italy hadn't missed the World Cup for 60 years, but at times you need to hit rock bottom to get back on your feet."

Ancelotti's agent Giovanni Branchini suggested earlier this week that the former Bayern Munich boss is not interested in the position.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Read Next:
Agent: 'Ancelotti has said no to Italy'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Giampiero Ventura, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri, Giovanni Branchini, Football
Your Comments
More Italy News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'I would think about Italy managerial job'
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Giovanni Branchini: 'Carlo Ancelotti has said no to Italy'
 A chilled-out Roberto Mancini has a chinwag on the old rag and bone during the Serie A game between Lazio and Sampdoria on May 7, 2017
Roberto Mancini "not thinking about" Italy managerial job
Gianfranco Zola: 'Italy are in shock'Bergomi calls for Italy to appoint MourinhoItalian FA 'speak to Carlo Ancelotti'Italy sack head coach Giampiero VenturaReport: Italy chiefs want Antonio Conte
Ancelotti in frame to take on Italy job?Ventura 'resigns as Italy boss'England confirm dates for Netherlands, Italy friendliesBuffon 'confirms international retirement'Result: Italy to miss first World Cup in 60 years
> Italy Homepage
More Nantes News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'I would think about Italy managerial job'
 Jeff Reine Adelaide during the pre-season friendly football match between Arsenal and Wolfsburg at The Emirates Stadium in north London on July 26, 2015
Claudio Ranieri wants Arsenal youngster?
 Bournemouth's Max Gradel during a friendly fixture against Valencia on August 3, 2016
Report: Bournemouth winger Max Gradel set for France move
Rongier on radar of three Championship clubs?Arsenal miss out on Nantes midfielder?Saints to part ways with Gazzaniga?Nantes looking to sign David Ospina?Nantes confirm Ranieri appointment
Claudio Ranieri closing in on Nantes jobRanieri to be appointed as Nantes boss?Nantes keen on Ranieri appointmentLiverpool to rival PSG for Nantes winger?Charles N'Zogbia 'fails Nantes medical'
> Nantes Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 