Italian FA 'speak to Carlo Ancelotti'

The Italian FA have allegedly spoken to Carlo Ancelotti about becoming the national team's new manager, according to Sky Sports.

The Azzurri sacked former boss Giampiero Ventura after a 1-0 defeat to Sweden in the World Cup playoffs cost the side a place in next summer's tournament.

Ex-Chelsea manager Ancelotti is the preferred candidate to take over the team and the 58-year-old is willing to listen to the offer proposed by the Italian FA.

Ancelotti is currently out of management after being removed from his Bayern Munich post but is not the only name on the shortlist for the job.

Current Blues boss Antonio Conte is also believed to have been touted as a contender, as were Roberto Mancini and Massimiliano Allegri.

Italy will regroup in the next international break in March, when they will play England and Argentina in friendlies.