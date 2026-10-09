Premier League Gameweek 6
Ipswich
Oct 10, 2026 3.00pm
Portman Road Stadium
Fulham

Team News: Ipswich vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Ipswich vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Action Plus

Ipswich Town welcome Fulham to Portman Road for gameweek six in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys lost 1-0 to Everton before the international break, while the Cottagers let a one-goal lead slip to draw 1-1 with Man United last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

IPSWICH TOWN vs. FULHAM

 

IPSWICH

Out: Abdul Fatawu (suspended)

Doubtful: Jack Taylor (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; Ouattara O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Philogene, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn

FULHAM

Out: Tom Cairney (knee)

Doubtful: Kenny Tete (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe