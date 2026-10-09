Team News: Ipswich vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Ipswich Town welcome Fulham to Portman Road for gameweek six in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys lost 1-0 to Everton before the international break, while the Cottagers let a one-goal lead slip to draw 1-1 with Man United last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

IPSWICH

Out: Abdul Fatawu (suspended)

Doubtful: Jack Taylor (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; Ouattara O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Philogene, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn

FULHAM

Out: Tom Cairney (knee)

Doubtful: Kenny Tete (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia