Arsenal transfers news: Agent of Serie A striker confirms Gunners interest ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 19 Mar 2026 14:43

Agent of Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito has confirmed Arsenal's interest in signing the youngster this summer.

The 20-year-old has been watched by a plethora of Premier League clubs for over a year now, with Midlands outfits Leicester City and Nottingham Forest linked with the attacker during the 2025 summer window.

Unsurprisingly, a move to either the Foxes or the Tricky Trees did not materialise for Esposito, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at San Siro for Inter Milan, who are looking to secure the Serie A title.

In the absence of talisman and captain Lautaro Martinez due to injury problems, the Italy international has played an important role for the Nerazzurri this term, starting 10 top-flight matches, scoring on five occasions.

Scouts working for Manchester United were supposedly in attendance to watch Esposito on Inter duty earlier in the campaign, with a host of clubs from across the European ecosystem eyeing up the talented youngster.

© Imago

'Our plans are clear' - Esposito agent addresses Arsenal links

Following back-to-back campaigns of catching the eye in Italian football at Spezia and Inter Milan, Esposito has been linked with a high-profile switch to the Premier League, however such a move in the immediate future appears improbable.

Speaking recently, the 20-year-old's agent Mario Giuffredi addressed rumours circling around his client, making it abundantly clear that the attacker is very content with life at the San Siro club in Serie A.

"Despite Arsenal's interest, our plans are clear. He is happy at Inter and will be the future of the Nerazzurri for the next 10 years. The boy is in love with Inter," said agent Giuffredi to Radio CRC via The Mirror.

Beppe Marotta - active president of Inter Milan - has also ruled out cashing in on the prodigy, saying: "Inter do not want to sell him and we are not a club that makes player trading its main business.

"He is a product that grew up in the youth academy, and we are guarding him like a treasure. We will talk about his transfer again in the future, but it will be a very distant future."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Arsenal's attacking options

Taking to the Serie A like a duck to water at just 20 years of age this season, Esposito was certainly an interesting target for Arsenal, however the North Londoners are seemingly unlikely to sign the player anytime soon.

The Gunners are heading towards a period of transition at the top end of the pitch, with the futures of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all uncertain as the summer window approaches.

It is clear that Mikel Arteta has a few key attackers players who are set to continue on the trophy-hunting journey at the Emirates, such as star boy Bukayo Saka, who recently signed a new contract.

Even if the Gunners manage to win a handful of honours this season, there will be the desire to improve on their attacking ranks over the summer in an attempt to maintain their dominance over the likes of Manchester City in the Premier League.