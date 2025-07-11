No deal: Leicester, Forest 'rejected' by Inter Milan star

Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are reportedly among the teams who have missed out on the signing of Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

The Foxes are preparing for the start of a new era at the King Power Stadium this summer, with Marti Cifuentes set to take the reins.

Focusing on Pio Esposito, the attacker has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Spezia in the second tier of Italian football, scoring 19 goals during 2024-25.

However, it is the youngster's performances since returning from that temporary spell which have caught the eye, with the striker providing two goal contributions at this summer's Club World Cup in the United States.

Pio Esposito also possesses relative pedigree on the international stage, having featured for Italy Under-21s on nine occasions, scoring six goals.

Leicester, Forest moves snubbed by Inter?

According to FcInterNews via The 72, Leicester were keen on securing the services of Inter Milan attacker Pio Esposito this summer.

However, the report states that the Foxes' initial approach regarding the player's availability has been snubbed by the Italian giants.

After two promising campaigns in the ranks of Spezia, Pio Esposito is supposedly set to form part of the Champions League finalists' first-team plans during 2025-26.

As well as the one-time Premier League winners, it is believed that Nottingham Forest, Napoli, Fiorentina and Como have also been rejected.

Some of the aforementioned sides are said to want Pio Esposito on a permanent deal, whilst others were enquiring over possible loan arrangements.

Leicester miss out on major coup

Finding the net against Argentinian giants River Plate at the Club World Cup a few weeks ago, Pio Esposito has perked the interest of plenty of teams around Europe.

The 20-year-old has lots of time to develop into a top-class striker, and would have no issue firing in the goals in the Championship.

As a result, PSR-plagued Leicester have missed out on a major coup, one which could have helped them massively in their pursuit of a Premier League return.