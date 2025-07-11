Marti Cifuentes is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to become the next Leicester City head coach.

The Foxes are experiencing a summer of change at the King Power Stadium, losing the likes of Jamie Vardy, who is supposedly considering a switch to Spain.

The East Midlands club decided to part ways with former boss Ruud van Nistelrooy last month following the club's relegation.

Collecting just 25 points across 38 Premier League fixtures, Leicester ended up in 18th spot, 13 points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the safety of 17th position.

Despite their struggles in the top flight last term, the Foxes will be expected to compete near the top of the Championship during 2025-26.

Cifuentes to take Leicester pay cut?

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester's potential new head coach Cifuentes will make a major sacrifice in order to take the reins of the recently-relegated side.

The report claims that the 43-year-old is willing to accept a pay cut at the King Power Stadium in an attempt to make a deal possible.

Leicester and the Spanish coach are said to have agreed on a two-year contract, with the option for a further 12 months.

Cifuentes has reportedly been paying back a large proportion of the £500,000 compensation he has received from Queens Park Rangers.

The 43-year-old is said to be happy to take a reduction in salary due to his excitement over the prospect of joining the one-time Premier League champions.

Who else have Leicester looked at?

After two impressive years in charge of QPR in the Championship, it appears as if Cifuentes is set to be given the chance to guide Leicester back to the promised land.

The Spaniard is not a veteran of second-tier promotion battles, and his appointment is somewhat of a risky pick from the Foxes' hierarchy.

Experienced Championship operator Chris Wilder was linked with the King Power role in recent times following his departure from Sheffield United.