Italian job? Inter 'join' Man Utd, Bayern in attacker hunt

Inter Milan are reportedly in the race alongside Manchester United and Bayern Munich for the signature of Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman is known to be of interest to Manchester United, who are sounding out a possible deal for the 27-year-old.

Nkunku has struggled to cement his place in the first-team thinking at Stamford Bridge since moving from RB Leipzig two years ago.

The winger made 27 appearances in the Premier League last term, scoring three goals, although only nine of those features came from the start of matches.

Overall, Nkunku has managed 61 games in the colours of Chelsea since his arrival, finding the net on 18 occasions across all competitions.

Inter Milan rival Man United, Bayern for Nkunku?

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, a new player has entered the race for the services of Chelsea wantaway Nkunku.

The report states that Champions League finalists Inter Milan are eyeing up a move for the 27-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

It is understood that both Manchester United and Bayern Munich remain keen on the talents of the 14-time France international.

At this stage, Nkunku is supposedly favouring a switch to Bavaria, where Vincent Kompany's men recently lifted the Bundesliga.

There is also rumours of Alejandro Garnacho heading to Stamford Bridge in a swap deal to bring Nkunku to the Theatre of Dreams.

Nkunku still playing a part

Despite his future likely lying away from Chelsea, Nkunku has still featured rather prominently for the Blues in the Club World Cup.

The attacker has played five matches at the tournament in the United States, starting three of those fixtures and finding the net versus Benfica.

Nkunu could make his final appearance for Chelsea on Sunday, when a formidable Paris Saint-Germain outfit are the opponents in the final.