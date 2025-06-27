Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Inter Miami could line up for Sunday's Club World Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Having made it through to the Club World Cup's knockout phase, last MLS team standing Inter Miami must meet reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Miami's main man Lionel Messi is sure to headline an unofficial Barcelona reunion in Atlanta, coming face to face with his old Barca boss Luis Enrique, while former Blaugrana stars Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets are also set to start.

It remains to be seen, though, whether Jordi Alba will be selected by another ex-Barca man, Inter head coach Javier Mascherano.

Greece Under-21 international Noah Allen has been deputising at left-back while the veteran wide man has struggled for fitness, so Alba may have to make do with a place on the bench.

In that case, Mascherano would most likely pick a back four of Allen, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon and Marcelo Weigandt, ahead of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

A 38-year-old Argentinian like Messi, the latter has been Inter's uncontested number one since Drake Callender was sidelined by injury.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Benjamin Cremaschi will vie with Federico Redondo to partner Busquets, while Celta Vigo loanee Tadeo Allende - who scored against Palmeiras last time out - should feature on the right flank.

Venezuela international Telasco Segovia usually starts on the left, linking up with ageing legends Suarez and Messi.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup: Ustari; Weigandt, Aviles, Falcon, Allen; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

> Click here to see how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for this last-16 contest