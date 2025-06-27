Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for Sunday's Club World Cup clash with Inter Miami.

Continuing their first Club World Cup campaign, French giants Paris Saint-Germain will meet a Inter Miami side inspired by former PSG star Lionel Messi in the last 16, with the teams set to meet on Sunday.

Luis Enrique’s European champions have found goals from several sources in the absence of attacking talisman Ousmane Dembele, registering six different scorers so far, but the France forward may now be ready to return.

However, having just resumed training after suffering a muscular injury on international duty, Dembele is likely to start on the bench.

So, either Senny Mayulu - who deputised against Seattle Sounders last time out - Bradley Barcola or Goncalo Ramos should join Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in an attacking triumvirate.

Nothing is expected to change in midfield, with Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha pulling the strings, leaving Warren Zaire-Emery to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Likewise, a familiar back four should line up in Atlanta, as 31-year-old captain Marquinhos again takes the role of 'senior citizen' in a youthful XI.

Having started his senior career while still a teenager, Gianluigi Donnarumma is similarly experienced, and PSG's giant goalkeeper could get another chance to impress if the game goes to penalties.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Doue

