Preview: Hibernian vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 26 Dec 2025 08:34

One of the oldest rivalries in football reignites this Saturday as Hibernian welcome Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts to Easter Road for the Edinburgh derby.

The Jam Tarts have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points, while Hibs are on a mission to win their third derby game in four previous meetings.

Match preview

Having won just one of their last five matches in the Scottish Premiership, it is fair to say that Hibernian have not enjoyed the final few weeks of 2025.

David Gray’s men head into the weekend on the back of a 1-1 draw against Dundee United – a result which kept Hibs inside the league’s top six.

Before that result, Hibernian lost three of their last four games, including a 1-0 loss at Rangers, a 2-1 defeat to Celtic, and a 2-0 pasting away at Motherwell.

In fact, the only success enjoyed by Hibs since the end of November was a 3-0 home victory over Falkirk.

Gray and his side will now be looking to close out the calendar year in positive fashion, though that promises to be a lot easier said than done as Hibernian prepare to host Hearts and Aberdeen before welcoming 2026.

Despite their recent dip in form, Hibernian will be buoyed by their recent home record against Hearts, which includes two victories from their last four meetings at Easter Road – including the last one in March, which saw the hosts powered to a 2-1 victory.

While Hibernian are stuttering along, Hearts are absolutely flying at the top of the table and are on course to make Scottish Premiership history.

The club has not won a top flight title since the 1959-60 season, while the competition itself has not seen a different winner than Celtic and Rangers since Aberdeen’s success in 1985 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Jam Tarts head into their derby game having won three straight matches, including a 2-1 success against Rangers, a 2-0 victory at Falkirk, and a 2-0 win away at Celtic.

Derek McInnes and his men have only lost one league game this season, while their goal output has been the best in the competition, with the team rattling the net 36 times in 18 games.

Things are also looking good at the other end of the pitch, with Hearts conceding just 14 goals in the Scottish Premiership, giving them the joint-best defensive record.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W L L W L D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W L L W L D

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

L D D W W W

Hearts form (all competitions):

L D D W W W

Team News

Hibernian have lost three players to the Africa Cup of Nations, which is undoubtedly a big blow for the manager and his selection options.

Defender Rocky Bushiri is representing Congo DR, though he spent the first match against Benin on the bench.

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa is flying the flag for Zambia and got an hour of action against Mali last week, while Jordan Obita played the full 90 minutes for Uganda in a 3-1 defeat to Tunisia.

On top of that trio, Hibs are also missing teenage midfielder Rudi Molotnikov, who has been out with an injury.

For all their recent successes, Hearts are also dealing with personnel issues ahead of this Saturday’s derby.

Brazilian midfielder Ageu, for instance, has missed the last six matches with a hamstring problem.

Finlay Pollock, on the other hand, is yet to play a single game for the Jam Tarts after struggling with a hamstring injury throughout the majority of the season.

Forward Pierre Kabore, on the other hand, is out in Morocco representing Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Megwa, Mitchell, Hanley, Iredale, Cadden; Mulligan, Barlaser, McGrath; Boyle, Bowie

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Kent, Findlay, Kingsley; McEntee, Devlin, Kyziridis, Magnusson, Braga; Shankland

We say: Hibernian 1-2 Hearts

The Edinburgh derby tends to be a tightly contested fixture, with the last three games decided by single goal margins.

Hearts are the away team, but they are enjoying a lot of momentum at the moment, and we are backing them to prevail.

