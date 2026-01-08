Preview: Girona vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 17:18 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 17:20

Girona will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Osasuna on Saturday evening.

The Catalan outfit are currently 17th in the La Liga table, two points above the relegation zone, while Osasuna occupy 12th, three points outside of the bottom three.

Match preview

Girona have a record of four wins, six draws and eight defeats from their 18 La Liga matches this season, with 18 points leaving them in 17th spot in the table, two points ahead of 18th-placed Valencia on the same number of games.

Michel's side have won two of their last three in the league, overcoming Real Sociedad and Mallorca either side of a home loss to Atletico Madrid.

The White and Reds have the worst defensive record in Spain's top flight this season, conceding 34 times in their 18 matches, and that will be a major concern when it comes to their chances of remaining in the division.

Girona incredibly finished third in La Liga in 2023-24, but it was a struggle last term, finishing down in 16th, and they are again battling against the drop this season.

The Catalan side have won 10, drawn four and lost 10 of their previous 24 matches against Osasuna, and it was 2-1 to the latter in their last game in April 2025.

© Imago

Osasuna finished ninth in La Liga last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, so they came incredibly close to qualifying for Europe.

It has been more difficult for Los Rojillos this term, boasting a record of five wins, four draws and nine defeats from their 18 matches to collect 19 points, which has left them in 12th spot in the division, only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Alessio Lisci's side have collected four points from their last two matches, beating Alaves in their final game of 2025 before drawing 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao last time out.

Osasuna have actually won four of their last six matches in all competitions, while they have only lost once since November 22.

Los Rojillos have lost three of their last four matches against Girona, while they have never beaten the Catalan outfit away from home in La Liga.

Girona La Liga form:

DDLWLW

Girona form (all competitions):

DLLWLW

Osasuna La Liga form:

LDWLWD

Osasuna form (all competitions):

WWLWWD

Team News

© Imago

Girona will be without the services of Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek and Portu due to injury, while Azzedine Ounahi is still in action at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The hosts will also need to make checks on Cristhian Stuani and Abel Ruiz, with the pair major doubts for the contest with Osasuna this weekend.

Vladyslav Vanat has scored four times in La Liga this season, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the Ukraine international.

As for Osasuna, Enzo Boyomo remains with the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and is therefore unavailable, while Iker Benito is still absent through injury.

Abel Bretones is available again following a suspension, with the 25-year-old in line to return to the defence, while Ante Budimir will again lead the line.

Raul Garcia has scored 10 times this season, but the majority of his success has come in the Copa del Rey, only netting three times in La Liga, and the Spaniard is expected to start on the bench this weekend.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Witsel, Martin; Tsygankov, Lemar, Gil; Vanat

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Herrando, Catena, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro; Munoz, Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

We say: Girona 1-1 Osasuna

Osasuna are in strong form, but Girona will be feeling good about themselves at the moment, having won two of their last three matches, and we are expecting the points to be shared in Saturday's league affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.