Preview: Alaves vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 21 Feb 2026 13:01 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 13:02

Girona will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Alaves on Monday night.

The home side are 14th in the La Liga table, two points clear of the relegation zone, while Gironas are 12th, three points above their opponents in this match.

Match preview

Alaves have a record of seven wins, five draws and 12 defeats from their 24 league matches this season, with 26 points leaving them in 14th spot in the division, only two points clear of the relegation zone, which is occupied by Mallorca, Levante and Real Oviedo.

The Basque outfit will enter the match of a 1-1 draw with Sevilla, and they have picked up seven points from their last four games in Spain's top flight.

Eduardo Coudet's side have a relatively solid home record this season, collecting 18 points from their 12 matches in front of their own fans, boasting a record of five wins, three draws and four defeats.

Alaves have won 10 of their 30 games against Girona throughout history, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat when the two teams locked horns in the reverse match earlier this term.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Girona have won two of their last three matches against Alaves, including a 1-0 victory in the corresponding game between the two sides during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Catalan outfit will enter this contest off the back of a huge result, beating the reigning champions Barcelona 2-1 on home soil, so confidence should be high in the camp.

Michel's side have won four of their last seven league matches and have only suffered one defeat, which was shock 1-0 reverse to basement side Real Oviedo.

Girona currently occupy 12th spot in the division, five points outside of the relegation zone, while they are only actually five points off seventh-placed Celta Vigo.

Michel's team have picked up 13 points from their 12 matches on their travels this season.

Alaves La Liga form:

LLWWLD

Alaves form (all competitions):

LWWLLD

Girona La Liga form:

WWDLDW

Team News

© Imago

Alaves will welcome Jonny Otto back into their squad following a suspension, but Ville Koski and Carlos Protesoni are out of the contest due to injury problems.

Toni Martinez starred in the team's 1-1 draw with Sevilla last time out, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 28-year-old.

There are not expected to be any real surprises in the Alaves XI for this match, with Carles Alena and Lucas Boye both in line for spots in the final third.

As for Girona, Joel Roca was sent off in the clash with Barcelona last time out, and the midfielder will therefore be suspended against Alaves.

Azzedine Ounahi, Alex Moreno, Juan Carlos, Portu and Donny van de Beek are still sidelined with injuries, meanwhile, so the away side will be far from at full strength.

Head coach Michel could name the same side that started against Barcelona, including a position in the final third of the field for Thomas Lemar.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Garces, Pacheco, Otto; Calebe, Blanco, Suarez, Alena; Martinez, Boye

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Martinez; Tsygankov, Lemar, Witsel, Martin, Gil; Vanat

We say: Alaves 1-1 Girona

This is a very interesting match, as Girona were excellent against Barcelona, but this will be a different test on their travels. Alaves are in decent form themselves, and we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.