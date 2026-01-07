Preview: Getafe vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 11:37 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 11:41

Two teams in disappointing form will lock horns in Spain's top flight on Friday evening, with Getafe welcoming Real Sociedad to Estadio Coliseum.

Getafe are currently 10th in the La Liga table, boasting 21 points from their opening 18 matches of the season, while Real Sociedad sit down in 15th position in the division.

Match preview

Getafe have a record of six wins, three draws and nine defeats from their 18 league matches this season, with a total of 21 points leaving them in 10th spot in the division.

Jose Bordalas' side have not managed to triumph in the league since the end of November, though, with three defeats arriving in their last four top-flight fixtures.

Getafe will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, which was a crucial result as it stopped the run of defeats, but finding the back of the net has been a major issue for the team during the 2025-26 campaign.

Indeed, the Deep Blue Ones have only managed to score 14 times in their 18 matches, which is the joint-second worst attacking record in the division.

Getafe have won 14 of their previous 34 matches against Real Sociedad, suffering only nine defeats in the process, and they won 3-0 in their last meeting in January 2025.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Real Sociedad have not managed to beat Getafe since September 2023, although two of the last three meetings have finished level, including a goalless draw in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

La Real would have been looking to push closer to the European spots this season after finishing a disappointing 11th last term, but there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough campaign for the Basque outfit.

Indeed, a record of four wins, six draws and eight defeats from 18 matches has left the White and Blues in 15th spot in the table on 18 points, two points ahead of 18th-placed Valencia.

Pellegrino Matarazzo was appointed head coach of Real Sociedad towards the end of last year, and the 48-year-old's first match at the helm proved to be a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on January 4.

La Real have not been victorious in the league since November 22, but the result against Atletico last time out would certainly have boosted confidence in the camp.

Getafe La Liga form:

LWLLLD

Getafe form (all competitions):

WLLLLD

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

WLLLDD

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

WLLWDD

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Getafe will be without the services of both Djene Dakonam and Domingos Duarte on Friday due to suspension, while Mario Martin and Abdel Abqar are injury doubts.

Borja Mayoral and Davinchi will also be missing due to long-term knee issues, so Getafe's squad is stretched at the moment.

Juanmi could be given the nod through the middle on Friday, while there are also expected to be spots at the back for Allan Nyom and Ismael Bekhoucha due to the home side's issues when it comes to defensive availability.

As for Real Sociedad, Igor Zubeldia and Jon Gorrotxategi are both available again following suspensions, but Yangel Herrera is out with a calf issue.

There could be a spot in the final third of the field for Orri Oskarsson, with the 21-year-old in line to feature alongside Mikel Oyarzabal in a front two.

Oyarzabal has again been Real Sociedad's standout player during the 2025-26 campaign, finding the back of the net on five occasions in 16 appearances, in addition to providing three assists.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Iglesias, Nyom, Ismael, Rico; Femenia, Munoz, Milla, Arambarri, Liso; Juanmi

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Zubeldia, Gomez; Kubo, Turrientes, Gorrotxategi, Guedes; Oskarsson, Oyarzabal

We say: Getafe 1-1 Real Sociedad

There is an argument that Real Sociedad are the favourites for this match considering the amount of key players that Getafe will be missing, but the White and Blues have only won once on their travels this term, so we are predicting a draw on Friday night.