Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​RheinEnergieStadion
Germany
vs.
France
 

Team News: Emre Can handed start in Germany defence

Team News: Can handed start in Germany defence
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can features in the Germany defence for the international friendly with France.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 19:00 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been handed a start in the Germany defence for the international friendly with France.

Can features at right-back as Joachim Low opts for a back four for the visit of the Euro 2016 finalists, while Mesut Ozil is handed a start further forward.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also plays, while Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt receives just his fifth cap for his national team.

As for France, Alexandre Lacazette is given the chance to impress Didier Deschamps after Arsenal teammate Olivier Giroud picked up an injury in the 2-0 win over Wales.

Anthony Martial and Kylian Mbappe join Lacazette in attack, while goalkeeper Steve Mandanda retains his place between the sticks due to the absence of Hugo Lloris.

Germany: Trapp; Can, Hummels, Sule, Plattenhardt; Khedira, Kroos, Gundogan, Ozil, Draxler; Werner

France: Mandanda; Jallet, Varane, Umtiti, Digne; Rabiot, Tolisso, Matuidi; Mbappe, Martial, Lacazette

Thomas Lemar celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Read Next:
Hummels amazed by depth of France squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Emre Can, Joachim Low, Mesut Ozil, Ilkay Gundogan, Marvin Plattenhardt, Alexandre Lacazette, Didier Deschamps, Olivier Giroud, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe, Steve Mandanda, Hugo Lloris, Football
Your Comments
More Germany News
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Team News: Emre Can handed start in Germany defence
 Thomas Lemar celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Mats Hummels amazed by France's strength in depth
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate: 'Brazil will be bigger test than Germany'
Joachim Low pleased with Germany displaySouthgate lavishes praise on debutantsEric Dier satisfied with Germany drawResult: Inexperienced England hold GermanyJones off injured in England friendly
Live Commentary: England 0-0 Germany - as it happenedTeam News: Loftus-Cheek, Abraham start for EnglandSouthgate: 'England booing unacceptable'Giroud plays down injury concernsPreview: England vs. Germany
> Germany Homepage
More France News
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Team News: Emre Can handed start in Germany defence
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante deny all knowledge as Raheem Sterling goes down during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on September 30, 2017
Tiemoue Bakayoko: 'N'Golo Kante not better than me'
 Thomas Lemar celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Mats Hummels amazed by France's strength in depth
Karim Benzema: 'France return unlikely'Giroud returns to Arsenal with thigh injuryPogba: 'Martial an incredible talent'Giroud offers support to "leader" EvraColeman: 'France are best team we've played'
Ramsey: 'France test a great experience'Result: France see off stubborn Wales in ParisLive Commentary: France 2-0 Wales - as it happenedTeam News: Coleman names strong Wales XI in FranceGiroud plays down injury concerns
> France Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 