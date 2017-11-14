Team News: Can handed start in Germany defence

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can features in the Germany defence for the international friendly with France.

Can features at right-back as Joachim Low opts for a back four for the visit of the Euro 2016 finalists, while Mesut Ozil is handed a start further forward.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also plays, while Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt receives just his fifth cap for his national team.

As for France, Alexandre Lacazette is given the chance to impress Didier Deschamps after Arsenal teammate Olivier Giroud picked up an injury in the 2-0 win over Wales.

Anthony Martial and Kylian Mbappe join Lacazette in attack, while goalkeeper Steve Mandanda retains his place between the sticks due to the absence of Hugo Lloris.

Germany: Trapp; Can, Hummels, Sule, Plattenhardt; Khedira, Kroos, Gundogan, Ozil, Draxler; Werner

France: Mandanda; Jallet, Varane, Umtiti, Digne; Rabiot, Tolisso, Matuidi; Mbappe, Martial, Lacazette