Preview: Hellas Verona vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

Stuck to the foot of Serie A, winless Hellas Verona will aim to finally get off the mark on Saturday evening, when they welcome Atalanta BC to Stadio Bentegodi.

While Verona's search for a victory goes on, La Dea's recent revival has featured three consecutive wins.

Match preview

With more than a third of the season completed, Verona are - along with Fiorentina - one of two teams yet to win a single Serie A fixture this season.

After losing back-to-back games against relegation rivals - first Parma, then Genoa - the Scaligeri are deep in danger, having accrued a meagre six points. Only twice in club history have they had a worse return at this stage.

So, to survive, they must repeat their most miraculous comeback: in 2022-23, when Hellas had just five points after 13 matches, they ultimately avoided demotion via a playoff.

Tasked with turning things around before they reach such dire straits, Paolo Zanetti will need his team to improve a truly dismal home record.

At the Bentegodi this season, Verona have registered just three points and five goals so far, while exiting the Coppa Italia to local rivals Venezia.

History will also be against them this weekend: the Gialloblu have lost their last five Serie A home games against Atalanta by an aggregate score of 11-1.

Following last week's 2-0 win over Fiorentina, the mood has brightened in Bergamo, as Atalanta look to leave a rocky start to the season behind them.

Under new coach Raffaele Palladino and his predecessor Ivan Juric, the Nerazzurri were winless in eight league matches before beating Palladino's old club on Sunday.

Either side of half time, Odilon Kossounou and Ademola Lookman struck to secure La Dea's second success in the space of four days, having previously seen off Eintracht Frankfurt.

Then, Wednesday's Coppa Italia clash against Genoa resulted in a 4-0 home win, with club captain Marten de Roon scoring a spectacular goal.

So, safely into the cup quarter-finals - and in contention for at least a Champions League playoff - they now need to climb the Serie A standings.

A tally of 16 points from 13 rounds still represents Atalanta's worst domestic start for a decade, leaving them trailing several rivals for European qualification.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

D L L D L L

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

D D L L L W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W L L W W W

Team News

Having been knocked out in round two, Verona's lack of cup action gives them a whole week to prepare, but several players are still short of full fitness.

Midfielders Grigoris Kastanos and Suat Serdar could be missing again, while Domagoj Bradaric, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Tomas Suslov are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Zanetti must do without ex-Atalanta man Roberto Gagliardini, who is set to serve a suspension, so Al-Musrati may deputise in central midfield.

While Giovane is clearly the hosts' key player - with five goal involvements, plus the most chances created, dribbles completed and shots on target - Atalanta are set to recall some of their top performers who were rested on Wednesday.

Amid a hectic December schedule, Lookman, Ederson and first-choice goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi were benched in the Coppa Italia, but they should feature from minute one at the Bentegodi.

Only long-term absentee Mitchel Bakker is definitely unavailable, but Kamaldeen Sulemana came off in the first half against Genoa with a muscular problem.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Bella-Kotchap, Nelsson, Valentini; Belghali, Niasse, Al-Musrati, Bernede, Frese; Giovane, Orban

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Krstovic

We say: Hellas Verona 1-2 Atalanta BC

After finding their rhythm under new management, Atalanta are well-equipped to extend Verona's woes.

The hosts' wait for a win will go on, as they continue to make unforced errors - and their visitors have enough weapons to punish them.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.