Fulham 'working on deal' for Brazilian forward

Fulham are reportedly in talks over a move to sign Goztepe SK forward Romulo Cardoso this summer.

Romulo signed for Goztepe on a permanent deal in January, around a year after he had joined the club in an initial loan move from Athletico Paranaense.

The 23-year-old has made 46 appearances during his time with the Turkish club, scoring 22 goals and providing 13 assists.

Romulo finished the 2024-25 campaign as the club's top scorer after he netted 13 goals in 29 league appearances, while he also showcased his creative talents with nine assists in the Turkish Super Lig.

As a result of his impressive performances, the Brazilian is now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Fulham in talks over Romulo move

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham are currently working on a deal to add Romulo to Marco Silva's squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Cottagers have already failed with one offer, which was understood to be worth €16m (£13.6m) plus add-ons.

However, they remain undeterred by that setback and are still in talks with Goztepe over a potential transfer.

The report claims that Fulham view signing a young striker as one of their priorities for the summer transfer window.

Could Romulo pursuit affect Muniz's future?

Fulham's pursuit of Romulo comes at a time when Rodrigo Muniz has seen his future become the subject of transfer speculation.

Leeds United have been mentioned as a possible destination for Muniz, although Fulham have insisted that the Brazilian is not for sale.

There could be a trail of thought that Fulham may reconsider their stance if they are successful in their pursuit of Romulo.

However, Silva may be keen to enter the new season with three centre-forward options in Romulo, Muniz and Raul Jimenez, which would give them good strength in depth to negate the impact of any injuries.

In truth, Fulham will view Romulo as a replacement for out-of-contract forward Carlos Vinicius, rather than a successor for Muniz.