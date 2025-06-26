Fulham 'outline' Muniz transfer stance following Leeds bid

Fulham reportedly set out their transfer stance for Rodrigo Muniz, who is attracting interest from newly-promoted Leeds United.

Fulham reportedly have no plans to sell Rodrigo Muniz this summer despite interest from Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s side have identified Muniz as a target for their summer business, as they continue to prepare for their Premier League return.

Last week, The Athletic reported that the newly-promoted side submitted a bid for the Brazilian striker earlier in the transfer window.

Leeds tabled a £26m transfer offer, plus add-ons, but they ultimately saw their proposal knocked back by Fulham.

Fulham set out Muniz transfer stance

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will return with an improved bid, although they may find it difficult to convince Fulham to part ways with Muniz.

According to Sky Sports News, the West London club have no intention of letting Muniz leave Craven Cottage this summer.

Marco Silva still views Muniz as an important part of his plans for the 2025-26 season, effectively ruling out the possibility of a summer exit.

The 24-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2026, although Fulham have the option to activate a one-year extension.

Why are Fulham keen to keep Muniz?

Muniz largely had to settle for a squad role in the 2024-25 campaign, starting just eight of his 31 Premier League appearances.

However, he still managed to produce a number of useful contributions for Silva's side with eight top-flight goals, including five strikes in his final nine league appearances of the season.

Silva is seemingly keen to keep Muniz, so he can continue to challenge Raul Jimenez for the number nine spot.

Fulham will also be reluctant to allow another striker to depart once Carlo Vinicius leaves when his contract expires at the end of the month.