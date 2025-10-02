Fulham manager Marco Silva confirms a double injury blow and provides an update on Raul Jimenez's availability ahead of Friday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed that Rodrigo Muniz and Kenny Tete are both set for spells on the sidelines.

Muniz gave Fulham supporters a reason to smile on Wednesday when it was confirmed that he had penned a new long-term contract.

However, Fulham's positive mood has been dampened by the news that Muniz will be out for a while with a hamstring problem that kept him out of the recent defeat to Aston Villa.

In addition to Muniz, Silva has also confirmed that Tete faces a spell in the treatment room after he sat out Sunday's defeat with a knee problem.

Fulham dealt Muniz, Tete blows

“Right now, I can assure you that Rodrigo is going to be out, and Kenny Tete is going to be out, too,” Silva told reporters ahead of Friday's away clash with Bournemouth.

“More than just this game, we believe even after the international break it’s going to be an issue for them to be ready for the next ones.

“Bad news for us, a big blow for us in terms of two important players, [but] it is what it is."

With Muniz sidelined, Jimenez's injury situation takes on greater importance, considering he is the only other senior striker in Silva's squad.

Silva delivers Jimenez injury update

Silva admitted that a late decision will be made on Jimenez's availability after he was forced off with a knock at Villa Park last weekend.

"We have to wait for him (Jimenez) to have a session, take a decision, assess him today again and see if he's going to be in condition or not to play," Silva said on Thursday.

Adama Traore is an option to play as a makeshift centre-forward if Jimenez is unable to feature, while there is also a possibility that Bayern Munich loanee Jonah Kusi-Asare could make his first appearance in a Premier League squad.

However, Silva seems wary of thrusting the 18-year-old into the spotlight for Friday's trip to the Vitality Stadium.

"He's a boy who has just turned 18," Silva said on Thursday. "The Premier League is demanding. We will see tomorrow."

Fulham will enter Friday's fixture in 11th place after taking eight points from their opening six Premier League encounters.



