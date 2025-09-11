[monks data]
Fulham logo
Premier League
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Leeds logo

Fulham
vs.
LeedsLeeds United

Preview: Fulham vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Fulham and Leeds United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still searching for their first Premier League win of the new season, Fulham play host to newly-promoted Leeds United at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams butt heads for the first time since April 2023 when the Cottagers secured a 2-1 home victory in the top flight.


Match preview

Fulham manager Marco Silva on August 24, 2025

Fulham headed into the international break frustrated and disappointed after they were beaten 2-0 by West London rivals Chelsea in a Premier League contest mired in VAR controversy at Stamford Bridge.

Teenage starlet Joshua King had a fairytale first senior goal chalked off following a VAR review after Rodrigo Muniz was penalised for a “careless challenge” in the build-up, before Ryan Sessegnon was judged to have handled the ball in the penalty area, allowing Enzo Fernandez to double Chelsea’s advantage after Joao Pedro had headed home the opener.

Marco Silva fumed at referee Robert Jones and slammed the ‘unbelievable’ VAR decisions against his Fulham side, who have now conceded a penalty in each of their last five Premier League games - the joint-longest run by any team along with Wimbledon (August 1999) and Norwich City (August/September 2011). No side has ever given away a penalty in six consecutive PL matches.

Fulham are one of only four Premier League teams who are yet to win this term having accumulated just two points across their opening three fixtures. The Cottagers are now in danger of failing to win any of their opening four games of a top-flight campaign for just the fourth time in their history after 1951-52 (seven), 2011-12 and 2020-21 (both six).

Silva’s side have also gone 12 Premier League games without keeping a clean sheet and have kept only five across their last 43 league fixtures; only West Ham United (22) have registered fewer top-flight clean sheets than Fulham since 2022-23. However, the Cottagers have won their last three meetings with Leeds which bodes well ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke pictured on May 3, 2025

Leeds began life back in the big time with a narrow 1-0 win over Everton in front of a rocking Elland Road crowd, but last season’s Championship title winners have since failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions.

A heavy 5-0 defeat at Arsenal was followed by a disappointing penalty-shootout loss to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup second round, before the Whites registered just one shot on target in a goalless statement at home to Newcastle in their most recent Premier League fixture prior to the international break.

Nevertheless, head coach Daniel Farke has taken positives from how his side have collected four points from their opening three Premier League games and have kept two clean sheets in the process. The German has stressed the importance of “rock-solid defending” for any newly-promoted club in their quest to avoid the drop.

Leeds will also need to address their poor from in London, as they travel to Craven Cottage this weekend having lost each of their last eight away Premier League games in the capital, conceding 26 goals in the process. The Whites last endured a longer top-flight losing streak in London between 1925 and 1930 (12 in a row).

Fulham Premier League form:

D D L

Fulham form (all competitions):

D D W L

Leeds United Premier League form:

W L D

Leeds United form (all competitions):

W L L D


Team News

Shakhtar Dontesk's Kevin on August 10, 2025

Fulham’s only injury concern is with defender Issa Diop, who is nursing an unspecified knock and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Antonee Robinson should be fit to start his first league game of the season at left-back, which could see Timothy Castagne drop out of the side, while Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen and Kenny Tete are set to retain their places in the back four.

Attackers Kevin, Samuel Chukwueze and Jonah Kusi-Asare all joined the Cottagers on deadline day - the former has arrived for a club-record fee - and they are all in contention to earn a place in the matchday squad, but it remains to be seen if Silva will be tempted to name any of the trio in his starting lineup.

As for Leeds, goalkeeper Lucas Perri has been ruled out of the next two games after sustaining a thigh injury in the draw with Newcastle. Karl Darlow is expected to take his place between the sticks.

Farke has confirmed that both Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka have returned to training this week after spells on the sidelines with knee injuries and a late call will be made on their availability for Saturday.

Forwards Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe will also be assessed as they are nursing knocks. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could therefore be handed his first league start for the Whites up front, while Daniel James and Willy Gnonto operate on the flanks.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, King, Iwobi; Jimenez

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Gruev, Longstaff; James, Calvert-Lewin, Gnonto


SM words green background

We say: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United

The last four Premier League encounters between Fulham and Leeds have produced 18 goals (4.5 per game), with both teams finding the net on each occasions, and another end-to-end contest could be in store this weekend.

Boosted by the arrival of three new players, Fulham will be considered as slight favourites on home soil against a newly-promoted team, though, and they may just have enough to edge past their West Yorkshire-based counterparts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581208:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect10703:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Antonee Robinson Ao Tanaka Calvin Bassey Daniel Farke Daniel James Dominic Calvert-Lewin Ethan Ampadu Issa Diop Joachim Andersen Joel Piroe Jonah Kusi-Asare Joshua King Karl Darlow Kenny Tete Kevin Lucas Perri Lukas Nmecha Marco Silva Rodrigo Muniz Samuel Chukwueze Timothy Castagne Willy Gnonto Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!