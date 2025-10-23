Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Fulham could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Fulham will be without at least four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Head coach Marco Silva has confirmed that Joachim Anderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained in last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, and he is joined in the treatment room by Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle) and Samuel Chukwueze (calf).

Meanwhile, Harry Wilson, who has been absent from training with a knock, is a doubt and the Cottagers “will make a decision” on Friday as to whether the winger will be involved.

On a positive note, Sasa Lukic is back “in contention” after missing the defeat to Arsenal with a groin issue, while fellow midfielder Tom Cairney has shaken off a back problem sustained last weekend.

In the absence of Andersen, Calvin Bassey is the most likely candidate to play alongside Jorge Cuenca at centre-back, while Kenny Tete is fit to compete with Timothy Castagne for a start at right-back. Ryan Sessegnon, meanwhile, should continue at left-back.

Lukic could renew his partnership with Sander Berge in centre-midfield, with highly-rated 18-year-old Joshua King expected to get the nod once again over Emile Smith Rowe to operate in the number 10 role.

Raul Jimenez is all but guaranteed to start up front in the absence of Muniz, while Alex Iwobi - just one appearance away from 300 in the Premier League - and either Kevin or Adama Traore are set to play on the flanks.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Castagne, Cuenca, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Traore, King, Iwobi; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Newcastle United could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info