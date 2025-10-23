Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

Newcastle United will be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at St James’ Park.

While Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa remain sidelined with knee injuries, Lewis Hall is still nursing a hamstring problem, and all three players are targeting a return at some stage next month.

Head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that Sandro Tonali has extended his contract until 2029 and that the midfielder is "touch and go" for this weekend, as he is nursing an unspecified issue.

While Tonali watched on as an unused substitute as the Magpies eased to a 3-0 Champions League win over Benfica on Wednesday, Joelinton recovered from a knock to feature as a second-half substitute, and he should be fit to return to the starting lineup against Fulham.

The Brazilian will likely be joined in centre-midfield by Tonali - if fit - and Bruno Guimaraes, meaning both Jacob Ramsey and Lewis Miley would drop down to the bench, which is where Joe Willock is also set to begin.

Howe will be tempted to stick with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn, but Fabian Schar could be recalled to play at centre-back at the expense of Thiaw or Botman.

Nick Woltemade has scored four goals in his five Premier League matches for Newcastle; the only players to reach five goals in six or fewer appearances for the Magpies are Loic Remy (five), Les Ferdinand and Papiss Cisse (both six).

The Germany international is expected to lead the line and is likely to be joined in attack by Anthony Gordon, while Harvey Barnes - who scored twice against Benfica - will battle with Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy for a start on the right flank.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info