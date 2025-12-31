Fulham boss Marco Silva out to create Premier League history in Crystal Palace fixture

By Ben Sully | 31 Dec 2025 15:01 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 15:08

Fulham manager Marco Silva will have the chance to create Premier League history when his side take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on New Year's Day.

The Cottagers will carry significant momentum into Thursday's fixture after winning their final three matches of 2025.

Fulham recorded a 3-2 away win over Burnley, before they clinched back-to-back 1-0 victories over Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

The West London club are now looking to claim four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since previously achieving the feat from December 2022 to January 2023.

© Imago / Action Plus

Silva targeting Premier League history

Silva has enjoyed success in his recent trips to Selhurst Park with Everton and Fulham, having overseen a five-game unbeaten away run against the Eagles without conceding a single goal.

The Portuguese Everton side played out two goalless draws at Selhurst Park, before his Fulham team recorded 3-0 and 2-0 victories either side of a 0-0 draw.

As a result, the Fulham boss now has the opportunity to become the first manager to keep six successive away clean sheets against the same opponent in Premier League history.

Meanwhile, as a club, the Cottagers have recorded four consecutive shutouts at Selhurst Park and can claim five successive away league clean sheets against the same team for the very first time.

However, their hopes of achieving that objective may be tempered by the fact that they have lost four of their last six league games that have taken place on New Year's Day (W2).

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Who will miss Fulham's New Year's Day clash?

Silva revealed in his pre-match press conference that Ryan Sessegnon will be "back soon", but he will not be available for Thursday's fixture or Sunday's meeting with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Muniz is not expected to return until mid-February as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery.

Fulham also remain without Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze, who have helped Nigeria reach the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 100% record in the group stage.