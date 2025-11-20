Fulham vs. Sunderland: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Fulham and Sunderland, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Two Premier League teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table meet at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon as Fulham play host to Sunderland.

Marco Silva's men suffered a 2-0 defeat at Everton before the international break and have slipped to 15th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris's Sunderland scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 with leaders Arsenal last time out and they currently sit in fourth place, eight points ahead of Fulham and only three points behind Manchester City in second.

Ahead of this weekend's contest between the Cottagers and the Black Cats, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 66

Fulham wins: 20

Draws: 20

Sunderland wins: 26

Fulham and Sunderland have faced each other a total of 66 times across all competitions, with the Black Cats marginally leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 26 wins to the Cottagers' 20, while 20 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

January 1935 was the very first time these two teams butted heads, with Sunderland beating Fulham 3-2 on home soil in the third round of the FA Cup. The most recent encounter between both clubs also took place in the FA Cup in February 2023 when the Cottagers won by the same scoreline at the Stadium of Light in a fifth-round replay.

Both teams have won two FA Cup ties each against one another, but it was Sunderland who prevailed in the one and only EFL Cup tie to date, winning 3-0 at Craven Cottage in a second-round replay after drawing the initial tie 1-1 on their own turf.

In the league, Fulham and Sunderland had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One, Two and Three over the years. The Cottagers won seven and drew four of their first 16 league meetings between 1949 and 1967, including a 6-2 home win in Division One in September 1958 - the biggest winning margin to date in this fixture.

The Black Cats responded in dominant fashion by coming out on top in 12 of their next 20 league encounters (D6 L2) with Fulham over a 17-year period, winning six games in a row across Divisions Two and Three between 1979 and 1988.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93) Fulham and Sunderland have faced each other 20 times and it is the former who have picked up eight victories to the latter's five, with seven draws having also been played out.

Fulham won four of their first five Premier League meetings with Sunderland, including a 3-0 away triumph in September 2002 under Jean Tigana which was replicated just over nine years later under Mark Hughes. Sunderland eventually go their revenge, though, as they celebrated 3-1 and 4-1 victoires at Craven Cottage in November 2012 and January 2014 respectively.

Previous meetings

Feb 08, 2023: Sunderland 2-3 Fulham (FA Cup)

Jan 28, 2023: Fulham 1-1 Sunderland (FA Cup)

Apr 27, 2018: Fulham 2-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Dec 16, 2017: Sunderland 1-0 Fulham (Championship)

Feb 03, 2015: Fulham 1-3 Sunderland (FA Cup)

Jan 24, 2015: Sunderland 0-0 Fulham (FA Cup)

Jan 11, 2014: Fulham 1-4 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2013: Sunderland 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2013: Sunderland 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2012: Fulham 1-3 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 05, 2012: Fulham 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Nov 19, 2011: Sunderland 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2011: Sunderland 0-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2010: Fulham 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2010: Sunderland 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2009: Fulham 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2009: Sunderland 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2008: Fulham 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2008: Fulham 1-3 Sunderland (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2007: Sunderland 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 11, 2014: Fulham 1-4 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2013: Sunderland 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2013: Sunderland 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2012: Fulham 1-3 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 05, 2012: Fulham 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Nov 19, 2011: Sunderland 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2011: Sunderland 0-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 11, 2010: Fulham 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2010: Sunderland 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2009: Fulham 1-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Read more on Fulham vs Sunderland

No Data Analysis info