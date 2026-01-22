How to watch Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Calum Burrowes | 22 Jan 2026 10:58 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 10:58

After suffering a stoppage-time defeat in the Premier League last weekend, Fulham will be keen to respond quickly when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Marco Silva’s side sit 11th in the table coming into the fixture, with Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton one place and one point behind.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League contest.

What time does Fulham vs. Brighton kick off?

The match will get underway at 15:00 (UK time) on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Fulham vs. Brighton being played?

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Craven Cottage, a ground that has recently undergone renovations and now holds 28,800 spectators.

It is the first time the two sides have met in West London since December 2024, when Fulham were 3-1 winners.

How to watch Fulham vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

Due to the 15:00 blackout, the game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Online streaming

The blackout also prevents the match from being streamed live for UK audiences.

Highlights

You can catch highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 22:30 on BBC One on Saturday.

If you do not want to watch until MOTD, you should be able to find highlights on the BBC Sport website from 20:00.

There is also the option of visiting the Sky Sports app or the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel to find a recap of the contest.

What is at stake for Fulham vs. Brighton?

Fulham’s late defeat last weekend will sting, and the hosts will view this as a big chance to stay in touch with the European places.

A win for Fulham could see them go as high as sixth, with the current table being so tight.

Brighton, meanwhile, are looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in 2026 after a late draw last time out and an impressive FA Cup win away at Manchester United.

A win at Fulham could push the Seagulls up to seventh and further revive what has been an inconsistent campaign.