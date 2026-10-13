Preview: Freiburg vs FK Baumit Jablonec - prediction, team news, lineups

Freiburg will hope to continue their remarkable start to 2026-27 by beating visitors FK Baumit Jablonec on Thursday at Europa Park Stadion in the Conference League.

Neither side have yet played a game in this season's league phase, though the hosts come into the clash at the top of the Bundesliga, whereas the visitors are sixth in the Czech top flight.

Match preview

Freiburg suffered the heartbreak of losing in the 2025-26 Europa League final against Aston Villa, but they have firmly put that result behind them, with the club now top of the Bundesliga ahead of both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Even though Julian Schuster's side are only leading due to goal difference, the head coach deserves immense praise for overseeing wins in seven of his team's eight games this season.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have kept just two clean sheets this term, though they have at least averaged over 2.6 goals per game.

The club's record in Europe when playing as hosts has been exceptional considering they have won each of their past 10 clashes at Europa Park Stadion.

Freiburg are also unbeaten in their eight most recent matches at home, emerging as victors seven times, with their last defeat at the stadium coming against Bayern Munich in early April.

© Iconsport / PA Images

FK Baumit Jablonec will arrive in Germany on the back of positive momentum given they are undefeated in three outings, winning exactly 1-0 twice.

Lubos Kozel's side have 17 points after 10 matchweeks in the Czech top flight, though their points per game ratio of 1.7 is exactly the figure they averaged in 2025-26.

The visitors' most recent campaign in the league or group stage of a European competition came in 2021-22, when they finished third in their four-team group in the Conference League with just six points from a possible 18.

Jablonec will hope to extend their winning streak away from home to three clashes, though a loss would be their third in four contests on the road.

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

W

FK Baumit Jablonec form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Freiburg know they will be without attacker Florent Muslija and midfielder Rihito Yamamoto, though both would likely have started on the bench anyway.

The hosts' core group of players are all ready to feature, so expect to see Igor Matanovic supported up front by Yuito Suzuki in an advanced role.

Maximilian Eggestein and Yannik Engelhardt have started eight and seven matches for the club this season respectively, and there is no reason to doubt their inclusion on Thursday.

Jablonec could field a front two consisting of Dominik Holly and Lamin Jawo, with the pair stationed ahead of midfielders Richard Sedlacek and Sebastian Nebyla.

In the backline, centre-backs Nemanja Tekijaski and Dusan Pavlovic must be at their best in order to prevent goalkeeper Jan Hanus from facing a barrage of shots.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

FK Baumit Jablonec possible starting lineup:

Hanus; Cedidla, Tekijaski, Pavlovic, Polidar; Tchanturishvili, Sedlacek, Nebyla, Kuol; Holly, Jawo

We say: Freiburg 4-1 FK Baumit Jablonec

Freiburg's results have been nearly flawless so far this season, but their defensive displays still have room for improvement.

However, Jablonec will find it difficult to take any points from Thursday's game because of their hosts' impressive form in the final third.

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