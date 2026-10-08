Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

It is fourth versus sixth in round eight of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season as Twente travel to Sittard-Geleen to face Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Both teams entered the international break off the back of victories and will be looking to pick up where they left off.

Match preview

Having endured a 5-0 thrashing against Ajax - their heaviest league defeat since September 2024, Fortuna wasted no time returning to winning ways, albeit in unspectacular fashion, as they narrowly edged newly promoted Willem II 1-0 last time out.

Danny Buijs’s men have now recorded four wins from seven matches - over a third of their total from last season - hinting at an upward trajectory. Fortuna sit sixth in the table, just three points behind reigning champions PSV Eindhoven in third.

The Fortunezen played a friendly during the international break, claiming a 2-1 win over Belgian Pro League side Genk, a result they hope will set the tone for Saturday’s clash against Twente, who have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years.

Fortuna lost both league encounters with Twente last season and are winless in eight clashes since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, losing on seven occasions.

However, Saturday’s hosts have not lost three straight Eredivisie matches at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion since February 2025, and will hope that run continues when all is said and done this weekend after consecutive home defeats to AZ and Ajax by a combined score of 7-1.

© Iconsport / BAS CZERWINSKI, ANP

Given their pre-break form, Twente will hope the international hiatus does not halt their momentum after recording arguably their most impressive result so far; a comeback 3-2 win over PSV at De Grolsch Veste.

With 13 points from their last five gameweeks, John van den Brom’s side are firing on all cylinders, combining a reinvigorated attack with a solid defence that has conceded just seven goals, making them the division’s second-meanest backline behind AZ.

The Tukkers are currently three points off top spot, but talk of a title challenge remains premature, with Twente taking it one game at a time as they prepare to kick off their Conference League campaign, whose added demands could impact their domestic form.

Having scored the opening goal in each of their last six matches, Saturday’s visitors will be aiming for another quick start as they look to win five consecutive games for the first time since a six-match streak between May and June 2023.

Head coach Van den Brom has had the upper hand over his opposite number Buijs, with six wins and a draw from seven previous meetings.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

W

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof, MTB-Photo, Alamy Live News

Ivan Marquez is still awaiting his first appearance of the 2026-27 campaign as he continues to recover from the injury that sidelined him at the end of last season.

Twenty-five-year-old Yassin Oukili is also ruled out for the hosts with a groin issue and will miss a fourth consecutive match.

Mohamed Ihattaren has been directly involved in six goals (four goals, two assists) in his last seven outings and is one to watch.

Kristian Hlynsson is available for Twente after marking his return from a one-month layoff with a goal in a friendly win over Werder Bremen.

Stav Lemkin remains the visitors’ only injury absentee, so Max Bruns is expected to continue at the heart of defence.

With goals in five of his last six outings, Wout Weghorst is enjoying one of the best spells of his career and will look to continue his fine form.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Pinto, Guth, Hubner, Dahlhaus; Brittijn, Michut, Zand; Ihattaren, Descotte, Romeny

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Nijstad, Propper, Bruns, Van Rooy; Weidmann, Zerrouki; Orjasaeter, Taha, Thorvaldsen; Weghorst

We say: Fortuna Sittard 1-2 FC Twente

Having won on each of their last four visits to this ground, Twente will be confident of getting the better of Fortuna once again.

While the hosts are expected to put up a fight, the visitors are backed to extend their winning run at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion and continue their upward trajectory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.