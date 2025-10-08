James Tarkowski makes his primary target clear after putting pen to paper on a new contract at Everton.

Everton have announced that defender James Tarkowski has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of June 2028.

The 32-year-old has established himself as an important first-team figure for the Toffees since arriving from Burnley on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Tarkowski, who has made a total of 128 appearances for Everton across all competitions, became the club's vice-captain in 2023, but he has worn the armband in all seven of the Toffees’ Premier League games this season.

"I'm super excited and proud to be an Everton player and to continue this journey," Tarkowski told evertontv. "It's been a crazy few years with some big lows and some massive highs. We've managed to get through those tough times and hopefully now we're on to more positive and exciting times ahead.

"I think the intention has been set out from the start of this season. I’ve loved every minute so far of working under the manager [David Moyes]. He has made it clear where we're going with this club. The results and performances have really improved in his time here and it does seem to be going in one direction.

"The reason I've signed is because I want to be a part of that. Now it's up to us as players to get on board and take us in that direction."

Tarkowski ‘wants to be reliable’ and a ‘leader’ for Everton

Tarkowski, one of the first names on the teamsheet for Moyes, made an impressive 111 consecutive Premier League starts - just two short of Wayne Bridge’s record for an outfield player - before sustaining a hamstring injury in April.

Now fit again, the Everton centre-back has reassured supporters that he feels better than ever and intends to bring the best out of his teammates as a leader in the group.

"The injury I got at the end of last season was the first real injury I've had in a very, very long time,” Tarkowski explained. "So that took a lot of hard work to get back from but, yes, I want to be reliable and I pride myself on that. I want to be able to be relied upon all of the time.

“There have been times when I've had to play through injuries, but most lads do that. You have to do it. I want to put another big run of games together now.

"I'm experienced and I know my own game well. I know how to play and how to get the best out of myself. And then I also want to be a leader, not just on a matchday, but also in and around the training ground - guiding people, helping people and just helping this team get better."



Wearing the badge with pride. ? pic.twitter.com/U6XIALZsuX

— Everton (@Everton) October 8, 2025

Tarkowski targeting European football with Everton

Looking to the future, Tarkowski has made it clear that his primary target is to represent Everton in European competition.

"It's always been an ambition of mine to play European football,” said the two-cap England international. “I had a brief spell with Burnley in the qualifiers but we didn't make it to the group stages, so I want to get there.

"It's the manager's goal, it's our goal as a team and, so far, we've started pretty well. Of course, it could have been better but we've had a decent start and we're definitely striving to get into those European spots and bring European football to our new stadium."

Everton, who have been battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League in recent years, last competed in Europe in the 2017-18 season when they were eliminated in the group stage of the Europa League.

Explaining why he believes that Evertonians are special, Tarkowski continued: "They're proud, honest people. You know what they're feeling and what they're thinking straight away. That's probably the kind of person I am myself.

"I've taken to this club really well and I've really enjoyed my time here, even though it has been turbulent at times.

"I've been lucky enough to lead this team out a few times now and every time I do it, it makes me massively proud. Everyone knows Seamus is the true leader of this group but I'm here to support him and it makes me very proud every time I get to put that armband on.”

Tarkowski’s new deal comes after fellow defenders Michael Keane, Jarrad Braithwaite, Seamus Coleman and midfielder Idrissa Gueye all extended their contracts at the club between the end of June and beginning of July.