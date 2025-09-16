Burnley are reportedly beginning their £50m case against Everton at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London this week.

Burnley are reportedly set to attempt to sue Everton for £50m following historic financial breaches.

After finishing second in the Championship last season, the Clarets secured promotion back to the Premier League automatically under Scott Parker.

The Lancashire-based outfit have endured a difficult start to the top-flight term, collecting just three points across their opening four matches.

The Clarets picked up a 2-0 home win over recently-promoted Sunderland on gameweek two but have suffered losses to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The defeat at the hands of the Reds was the most recent of those, with a Hannibal Mejbri handball leading to Mohamed Salah scoring the winner from the penalty spot in added-on time.

Burnley to sue Everton for £50m?

According i News, Burnley are looking to sue a fellow Premier League side owing to previous breaches of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The Clarets have opened a case against Everton, which is set to commence at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London this week.

After breaching the Premier League's PSR rules, the Toffees were handed a six-point deduction during the 2021-22 campaign.

If Everton's original punishment of 10 points would have been upheld, Burnley would have survived the drop in May 2022, with the Merseyside club sentenced to Championship football instead.

The Clarets believe that the Toffees have gained an unfair sporting advantage due to their breaching of PSR rules, with the former insistent that they are owed £50m in compensation.

Implications for Man City?

Should Burnley successfully sue Everton at the Dispute Resolution Centre, the floodgates could open for other teams to be punished in a similar fashion.

Manchester City are under investigation for 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules, with the verdict having the potential to send shockwaves around the football world.

If the league are unwilling or unable to hunt the Citizens down, individual clubs might be able to go through the Resolution Centre to demand compensation from the blue side of Manchester.