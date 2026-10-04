England vs. Czech Republic: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Seeking a third win from four UEFA Nations League matches in 2026-27, England welcome the Czech Republic to Wembley for Tuesday's League A Group 3 showdown.

The Three Lions subjected Croatia to their biggest-ever defeat on Saturday evening, thumping the Chequered Ones 7-0 in Rijeka to also register their largest margin of victory against a top-50 team.

In contrast, the visitors have failed to pick up a single point in the section so far and are now at risk of losing five consecutive games for the first time as the Czech Republic.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6

England wins: 4

Draws: 1

Czech Republic wins: 1

Since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1992, England and the Czech Republic have done battle on six occasions in all tournaments, and the Three Lions unsurprisingly lead the way in terms of victories.

Indeed, England have come up trumps in four of their previous six meetings with the Czech Republic, while playing out one draw and suffering just one defeat to their European foes.

The inaugural battle between the Three Lions and the Czech Republic took place in November 1998, a friendly won 2-0 by England courtesy of Darren Anderton and Paul Merson's first-half strikes.

Almost 10 years passed before the two nations collided again in an August 2008 friendly, where England were only spared the embarrassment of defeat thanks to a 90th-minute Joe Cole equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

The Three Lions returned to winning ways in this fixture in emphatic fashion in March 2019, thumping the Czechs 5-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier, thanks largely to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick.

The reverse fixture in October 2019 was a forgettable affair for Gareth Southgate's side, though, as the Czech Republic fought back from a goal down to record a 2-1 win - their first and only victory vs. England to date.

When the actual tournament finally rolled around in 2021, England re-asserted their dominance over the Representatives, edging a close Euro 2020 group-stage contest 1-0 as Sterling struck again.

Five years later, Tuchel's England ran out convincing 2-0 winners in the Nations League, as Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane made the net bulge after Pavel Sulc was sent off early doors.

Previous meetings

Sep 29, 2026: Czech Republic 0-2 England (Nations League)

Jun 22, 2021: Czech Republic 0-1 England (European Championship)

Oct 11, 2019: Czech Republic 2-1 England (Euro Champ Qualifying)

Mar 22, 2019: England 5-0 Czech Republic (Euro Champ Qualifying)

Aug 20, 2008: England 2-2 Czech Republic (Friendly)

Nov 18, 1998: England 2-0 Czech Republic (Friendly)

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