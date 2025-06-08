Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between El Salvador and Suriname, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The top two teams in Group F of the 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, El Salvador and Suriname, will clash at the Estadio Cuscatlan on Wednesday.

El Salvador are second in the standings with seven points, two adrift of Wednesday’s opponents, who occupy the first spot in the group.

El Salvador claimed a 3-0 win over Anguilla in their last World Cup qualification fixture, to take their points tally to seven.

La Selecta dominated from start to finish against opponents that looked out of sorts for most of the contest.

With that victory, the home side have moved closer to advancing to the next phase of the CONCACAF World Cup qualification series.

That win saw the hosts go three games unbeaten, a run they will be looking to extend against the group leaders when they clash on Tuesday.

Ahead of this fixture, Hernan Dario Gomez will be full of confidence, as they seem to be hitting their stride when it is needed, and a victory on Tuesday will see them go four games without a loss for the first time since October 2024.

Since losing 4-0 on aggregate to Canada in the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Nations League last November, the Surinamese have gone from strength to strength.

Suriname have been imperious in the qualification series, and it is no surprise that they sit atop the standings, after three wins from three fixtures.

With their latest win against Puerto Rico, the visitors have now won three games in a row for the first time since September 2024.

Although they have booked their place in the next round of the qualification series, the visitors will be desperate to end a nine-game losing streak against the hosts.

This head-to-head record also shows that the visitors conceded at least three goals in eight of those nine fixtures, meaning they have their work cut out

El Salvador manager Gomez has no injury worries ahead of this fixture on Wednesday.

Hence, it is highly likely that the same team will be sent out against the group leaders in midweek.

Goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez is expected to continue between the sticks for the home side, with Jorge Cruz and Julio Sibrian forming the central defensive partnership.

Meanwhile, Suriname have little or no need to tinker with their team, so we are expecting the manager to send out the same starting XI as last time.

However, Jean-Paul Boetius, who is suffering from a hip injury, will not be considered for this fixture.

Gonzalez; Tamacas, Sibrian, Cruz, Larin; Alvarez, Cartagena; Ortiz, Ordaz, Henriquez; Hurtado

Vaessen; Haps, Pinas, Val Gelderen, Dijksteel; Malone, Paal; Margaret, Jubitana, Kerk; Vlijter

We say: El Salvador 2-1 Suriname

While El Salvador are second in the group, they have the quality to beat their opponents and overtake them; therefore, we are backing the home side to claim a 2-1 win.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Suriname win with a probability of 38.43%. A win for El Salvador has a probability of 34.89% and a draw has a probability of 26.7%. The most likely scoreline for a Suriname win is 0-1 with a probability of 10.25%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-2 (8.32%) and 0-2 (6.73%). The likeliest El Salvador win is 1-0 (9.67%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (12.68%).

