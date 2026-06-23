Ecuador vs. Germany: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 20:30 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 23:42

Germany will be looking to preserve their perfect start to the 2026 World Cup when they face Ecuador in their final Group E fixture in New Jersey on Thursday.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are guaranteed to finish top of the group and advance to the knockout rounds after following up their 7-1 hammering of Curacao with a last-gasp 2-1 comeback victory over ivory Coast last weekend.

As for Ecuador, they are still searching for their first win at this summer's tournament and are at risk of failing to reach the last 32, after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast was followed by a frustrating goalless stalemate with Curacao on matchday two.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Ecuador wins: 0

Draws: 0

Germany wins: 2

Ecuador and Germany have faced each other just twice on the international stage, spanning both competitive and friendly fixtures, and it is Die Mannschaft who boast a 100% win rate, scoring seven goals and conceding twice in the process.

The first encounter between these two nations took place in Berlin at the 2006 World Cup when hosts Germany ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in their third and final group fixture.

Miroslav Klose opened the scoring after just four minutes before doubling Germany's lead on the stroke of half time. His strike partner Lukasz Podolski then got his name on the scoresheet just before the hour mark, wrapping up the win and preserving Die Mannschaft's 100% start to the tournament.

Seven years later, Podolski haunted Ecuador once again, as he netted twice along with Lars Bender in a 4-2 friendly triumph in the United States.

Germany scored all four of their goals inside a frantic opening 24 minutes. Podolski swept home the fastest goal in Germany's international history after just nine seconds, before Bender scored either side of another Podolski strike as Joachim Low's rampant outfit raced into a commanding lead.

Antonio Valencia pulled one back for Ecuador just before the interval, before Walter Ayovi restored some pride for the South American outfit as he conjured a second consolation in the closing stages of the second half.

Previous meetings

May 29, 2013: Ecuador 2-4 Germany (Friendly)

Jun 20, 2006: Ecuador 0-3 Germany (World Cup)

Last 10 World Cup meetings

Jun 20, 2006: Ecuador 0-3 Germany (World Cup)