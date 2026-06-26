England vs. Panama: Who could the Three Lions face in the 2026 World Cup round of 32?

By Nsidibe Akpan | 26 Jun 2026 07:18

England head into their final 2026 FIFA World Cup group game with qualification and top spot both still up for grabs. Here is every possible Round of 32 scenario for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Harry Kane scored twice to equal Gary Lineker's all-time England World Cup record of 10 goals on the opening matchday, and a goalless draw against Ghana followed in matchday two.

Now, Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions stand one result away from confirming their place in the round of 32, but how England finish Group L will have a significant bearing on who awaits them in the knockout stage.

England and Ghana are both on four points heading into the final matchday, with Panama already eliminated from contention. A win against Panama at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday would confirm England as group winners, anything less opens the door to a more complicated finish and potentially more dangerous opponents.

With the expanded 48-team format introducing a new round of 32, the Three Lions could face several different opponents depending on where they finish. Sports Mole examines every scenario.

If England win Group L

© Iconsport / Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Should England top Group L, they will face one of the tournament's best third-placed teams in the round of 32 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 1.

Under FIFA's knockout bracket, the Group L winners will meet a third-placed nation from Groups E, H, I, J or K. The current contenders from those groups include:

Cape Verde (Group H - dependent on final group standings)

(Group H - dependent on final group standings) DR Congo (Group K - one point, still alive as a potential best third-place qualifier)

(Group K - one point, still alive as a potential best third-place qualifier) Ecuador (Group E - third after beating Germany)

(Group E - third after beating Germany) Algeria (Group J - in contention pending their final fixture)

As things stand, Cape Verde appear among the more likely candidates, though the picture across the remaining groups will not be complete until the final round of fixtures concludes on Saturday.

On paper, this represents England's most favourable route into the knockout rounds, avoiding a series of higher-ranked group winners and runners-up.

If England finish second in Group L

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Should England slip to second place, their path becomes significantly more demanding.

The Group L runners-up will face the Group K runners-up in the round of 32. That fixture will be determined by Saturday's Group K finale, which pits Colombia against Portugal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Colombia have already qualified with six points from two matches, while Portugal sit on four points following their 5-0 dismantling of Uzbekistan.

Depending on the outcome of that match, England could meet:

Colombia - quarter-finalists at the 2014 World Cup, boasting the in-form Luis Diaz and Daniel Munoz, who has scored in both group games so far.

- quarter-finalists at the 2014 World Cup, boasting the in-form Luis Diaz and Daniel Munoz, who has scored in both group games so far. Portugal - a side led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player in history to score at six World Cup tournaments during this group stage.

Either fixture would represent a considerably sterner test than facing one of the eight best third-placed qualifiers.

Could England finish third?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Yes, but only under a specific combination of results. England would have to lose their final group match against Panama, while Croatia would need to defeat Ghana.

That would leave England and Ghana level on four points, with second and third place determined by the tournament's tiebreakers.

Because England and Ghana drew 0-0 in their head-to-head meeting, the teams cannot be separated by the initial tiebreaker criteria, and the next step would be overall goal difference.

England currently hold a goal difference of plus two, while Ghana sit on plus one. For England to slip below Ghana, the Three Lions would need to lose by a margin large enough to see their goal difference fall beneath Ghana's adjusted figure.

For example, if England were to lose 3-0 to Panama while Croatia beat Ghana 1-0, England's goal difference would drop to minus one, below Ghana's zero, pushing Tuchel's side into third place.

Although mathematically possible, it is not the most likely outcome given England's current position at the top of Group L.

Should that happen, England would still have a route into the round of 32, provided they rank among the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups. Under that scenario, England would face the winners of Group K, which will be either Colombia or Portugal.

Given that both those sides have already qualified and enter their final group game in strong form, the prospect of facing the Group K winners as a third-placed team represents the most difficult possible route into the knockout rounds for the Three Lions.

What happens next?

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

England conclude their Group L campaign against Panama at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, June 27. Victory would guarantee top spot and a place in the round of 32 in Atlanta on July 1.

Simultaneously, Croatia face Ghana at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in a match that carries major implications for the final Group L standings. Saturday's Colombia vs. Portugal clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will then determine the identity of the Group K runner-up and with it, one of England's most likely potential opponents.

England's round of 32 opponent will not be confirmed until all group-stage fixtures have been completed. What is certain is that Tuchel's side have the chance to dictate their own fate and a winning performance against already-eliminated Panama remains the clearest route to the more favourable draw.