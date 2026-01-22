Preview: Dundee United vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 22 Jan 2026 14:48 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 14:50

Dundee United and St Mirren will both strive to end winless runs in the Scottish Premiership when they meet at Tannadice Park on Saturday.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with 25 points from 22 games, while the visitors are 10th with 19 points from 22 matches.

Match preview

Dundee United enjoyed a stunning return to the Scottish Premiership in 2024-25, finishing fourth in the standings with 53 points from 38 games, securing their place in the Conference League qualifiers.

After starting the 2025-26 campaign with a 2-0 aggregate win over UNA Strassen in the Conference League second qualifying round, Dundee United failed to win any of their subsequent five games across all competitions.

As a result, the Tangerines were knocked out of the Conference League and Scottish League Cup, while they also drew one and lost one of their first two league fixtures.

Although Jim Goodwin's side briefly improved with three wins, three draws and only one loss in their next seven fixtures, but they have managed only two triumphs in their next 13 league games.

Alongside five defeats and six draws in that time, Dundee United find themselves seventh in the standings with 25 points, five points adrift of sixth-placed Falkirk and only three points ahead of their ninth-placed rivals, Dundee.

The Tangerines will look to draw confidence from their Scottish FA Cup fourth-round win against Ayr United last time out when they face St Mirren, with Dundee United hoping to secure another triumph and edge closer to the top half of the table.

© Imago / Focus Images

St Mirren are similarly enduring a difficult campaign in comparison to their three straight top-half finishes in the last three Scottish Premiership seasons.

The Saints are 10th in the top flight standings with just 19 points from 22 fixtures, having won four, drawn seven and lost 11 matches.

Stephen Robinson's side have particularly struggled in recent weeks, failing to triumph in any of their last six league games, suffering four defeats and recording just two draws during that period.

That marks a significant downturn in form from their five-match unbeaten run throughout December, which also included the Saints sensationally defeating Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish League Cup final.

Hoping to return to winning ways and build on their current five-point lead over the relegation zone, St Mirren will aim to replicate their 2-0 triumph in their most recent encounter with Dundee United.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

L L W D D W

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W L L W D D

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

D L L L L D

St Mirren form (all competitions):

D D L L L L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images/Icon Sport

Dundee United will remain without Isaac Pappoe for this match due to a knee injury that will keep the midfielder out until early February.

Nikolaj Moller and Panutche Camara came off the bench to score the two goals in Dundee United's 2-0 victory over Ayr United last time out, and the pair could be rewarded with starts in this one.

Meanwhile, Jonah Ayunga, Keanu Baccus and Mark O'Hara are all ruled out of action due to injury problems.

The Saints recorded a 1-1 draw with Livingston in their most recent match, and Robinson may decide to name an unchanged starting side against Dundee United at the weekend.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Cleall-Harding, Graham, Keresztes; Naamo, Camara, Sibbald, Ferry; Sapsford, Moller, Watters

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Gogic, McMenamin, John; Mandron, Idowu

We say: Dundee United 1-1 St Mirren

Dundee United and St Mirren are both enduring difficult spells heading into this game, leading us to expect a hard-fought affair between the two teams.

The Tangerines have drawn the joint-most games in the league this term, with 10 stalemates, while the Saints have drawn each of their last two matches, leading us to expect a draw here.

