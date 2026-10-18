Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to cause an upset when they welcome Stockport County to the Club Doncaster Sports Village on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the League One table, while the visitors are second.

Match preview

Doncaster will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Leicester City on Saturday, ending a run of three consecutive victories across all competitions.

Head coach Grant McCann was left bemoaning a "disappointing" performance, branding the first goal they conceded "really unacceptable.

Before Saturday's defeat, Doncaster had kept three consecutive clean sheets across all competitions and picked up back-to-back league victories for the first time this season.

The Rovers will be keen to ensure the loss to Leicester is no more than a minor setback, but it is worth noting that they have not beaten Stockport in their last seven meetings across all competitions.

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Stockport are one of League One's in-form teams, having won their last three matches to leave them just one point behind top-of-the-table Bradford City.

The Hatters beat Bromley 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kyle Wootton, who is the division's joint top scorer with eight strikes in 10 games.

Head coach Jimmy McNulty has been delighted with his side's impressive form, claiming they have been "outstanding" all season.

Stockport will be looking to carry that momentum into Tuesday's clash, knowing that they could go top with a win if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Team News

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Doncaster are set to be without the likes of James Husband, Jamie Sterry, Jack Senior, Jordan Thomas and Tommi O'Reilly through injury and are unlikely to make changes.

Alfie May is expected to continue up front as a result, with support from Isaac Hutchinson and Owen Bailey.

Stockport will be hoping Wootton can continue his excellent goalscoring form, with Jack Diamond and Jason Adigun expected to join him in attack.

Oliver Norwood and Lewis Bate are also likely continue their midfield partnership.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Grehan, Byrne, McGrath; Ayinde, Gotts, Broadbent, Nixon; Bailey, Hutchinson; May

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Jobe, O'Connell, Pye, Glover; Bate, Norwood; Diamond, Osborn, Adigun; Wootton

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Stockport County

Doncaster are looking to bounce back from Saturday's defeat, but Stockport should have too much quality for them. The visitors are in excellent form and have League One's joint top scorer in their ranks.

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