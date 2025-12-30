Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 30 Dec 2025 10:54

Struggling Doncaster Rovers welcome promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers to the Eco-Power Stadium on New Year’s Day, as the League One campaign enters 2026.

The hosts will be eager to arrest a dismal slide in form against a Bolton side firmly entrenched in the playoff picture.

Match preview

Doncaster sit 23rd in the League One table and find themselves second from bottom after losing each of their last five league matches.

Rovers were beaten 4-2 by Stockport County on Monday, a result that further highlighted their defensive frailties during a difficult run.

Grant McCann’s side have conceded 14 goals across their last four outings and currently boast the worst defensive record in the division.

With confidence low and results hard to come by, Doncaster will be hoping the turn of the year can bring a change in fortunes on home soil.

Bolton Wanderers arrive in South Yorkshire sitting sixth and occupying the final playoff spot after a largely impressive campaign to date.

Steven Schumacher’s men succumbed to their first home defeat of the season last time out, narrowly losing 1-0 to Mansfield Town.

Despite that setback, the Trotters have won three of their last five league matches and remain firmly in the promotion hunt.

Bolton will also take encouragement from a dominant recent record in this fixture, having won five of the last six meetings. Attention will be firmly on forward Amario Cozier-Duberry, who continues to shine after contributing 14 goal involvements and leading the division for assists with eight this term.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

WLLLLL

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

WLLLLL

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

DWWLWL

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

LWWLWL

Team News

Doncaster have relatively few fitness concerns, although they will be without forward Toyosi Olusanya, who has not appeared since the start of November.

With Olusanya sidelined, Brandon Hanlan is expected to spearhead the attack, supported by Luke Molyneux and Harry Clifton.

Bolton head coach Schumacher has no fresh injury issues and could name an unchanged starting XI following their most recent outing, though long-term absentee John McAtee remains unavailable.

Sam Dalby, who was given a starting berth ahead of Marcus Forss against Mansfield, will be competing for a place in the forward line once more.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lawlor; Bailey, Pearson, McGrath; Sterry, Broadbent, Close, Maxwell; Molyneux, Clifton; Hanlan

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sharman-Lowe; Christie, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon; Cozier-Duberry, Dempsey, Gale; Forss

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Bolton Wanderers

Doncaster’s defensive vulnerabilities and poor recent form make this a tough assignment against a Bolton side pushing for promotion. With the visitors boasting greater attacking quality and a strong recent record in the fixture, Schumacher’s men are well placed to start the new year with a convincing away victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.