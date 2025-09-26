Liverpool will play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, and there are fears that Arne Slot's side could drop points given the strong form of the Eagles.

Liverpool should be satisfied with a point against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The Merseysiders are set to take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park this weekend, and they will be looking for their sixth win in six Premier League matches.

However, Palace are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions, and should they avoid defeat against Liverpool, they will equal their best ever undefeated streak.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch insisted that Palace will be dangerous, and that a point would be a good outcome, saying: "I have to say I have a few concerns about this game. This is a really difficult one - it's 17 unbeaten in all competitions, and they are flying at the moment.

"They've got a really good setup, some really good players there that will just make it very difficult, and Selhurst is always a difficult place to go. Liverpool have a really good record there in recent years but I can't remember them ever winning one comfortably. They must have had about five last-minute winners in the last 10.

"I'd shake hands on a draw now. Of course, Liverpool are more than capable of winning, particularly as we're going to have Isak in the team. He's got every chance of putting them to the sword, but it's going to be difficult. I am slightly worried about this one."

Liverpool have won 10 of their last 11 clashes against Palace at Selhurst Park, though six of those victories were by one-goal margins.

Could a point impact the Premier League title race?

Arne Slot's side are five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, and their points tally is impressive given they have already played the likes of Newcastle United and Arsenal.

A draw against Palace would allow the Gunners to move three points behind the Reds, and that gap could be easily overcome in the remaining 32 fixtures of the season.

Lynch argued that a draw on the weekend would be an acceptable outcome as Liverpool will almost certainly not require a historic amount of points to win the title, telling Sports Mole: "If you offered me a point, I'd snap your hand off because there are such things as a good point. I know those went away for a while when Guardiola teams were putting up 98 points.

"We're back in that situation where that middle part of the Premier League has improved to the point where you can go away to Crystal Palace with the form they're in and say 'a draw is not the worst thing in the world'."

Arsenal are set to play Newcastle at St James' Park on Sunday, and it would not be surprising if they failed to take three points from their clash.

Liverpool will not be able to call upon Hugo Ekitike due to the striker's red card against Southampton on Tuesday in the EFL Cup as he received a second yellow for taking off his shirt after celebrating a goal.

His absence will likely lead to a start for Alexander Isak up front, though the forward is yet to start a Premier League game due to a lack of fitness, and he may not be ready to play a full match.

Lynch was hopeful that Federico Chiesa would be able to make an impact when he is brought on against Palace for Isak, when he told Sports Mole: "I feel almost certain that the plan would have been to start Ekitike in this one, get him to the hour mark and then bring on Isak to score that late winner that Liverpool will inevitably need.

"That plan's gone out the window, and that was part of the reason why the manager was fuming. He clearly had plans for this game and they've now been thrown out. Isak's not quite fully fit and he wants to manage him, yet your options to do so are now limited. It's incredibly frustrating.

"That said, if you've got to go with the £125m man up front to start the game at Crystal Palace, it's not a terrible situation. If that means a sub for Chiesa at the hour mark, then you've got a player who looked fabulous against Southampton last night. He looks in really good form, and he's already scored a late winner for Liverpool this season."

Chiesa scored the winner against Bournemouth in the opening game of the season in August, and he also played crucial roles against the likes of Newcastle United and Southampton.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace

No Data Analysis info