Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Crystal Palace could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Selhurst Park.

Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure (both knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) all remain sidelined with injuries, while head coach Oliver Glasner revealed on Tuesday that Chris Richards is unlikely to return from a minor calf problem in time to face the Bees.

The potential absence of Richards could therefore see 19-year-old summer signing Jaydee Canvot handed his first Premier League start at centre-back alongside Maxence Lacroix and captain Marc Guehi.

All three defenders started in Palace’s comfortable 3-0 win at Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson was rested and he is expected to return between the sticks this weekend at the expense of Walter Benitez.

While Daniel Munoz will continue at right wing-back, Tyrick Mitchell is set to replace Borna Sosa on the opposite flank, and Glasner could also recall Adam Wharton to partner Daichi Kamada in centre-midfield.

Ismaila Sarr (2) and Yeremy Pino were both on the scoresheet against Liverpool and they are both expected to retain their starting spots in attack, with Jean Philippe-Mateta - who scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 Premier League draw with Bournemouth a fortnight ago - set to replace Eddie Nkektiah up front.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info