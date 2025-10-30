Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brentford could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Brentford could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Summer signing Antoni Milambo is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury and he is joined in the treatment room by Josh Dasilva, who re-joined the Bees last week on a contract until the end of the season but still need continues his rehabilitation after suffering a significant knee ligament injury in February 2024.

Yegor Yarmoliuk was forced off in the first half of Brentford’s 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool last weekend with a hip injury and he is a doubt for Saturday, while Aaron Hickey will also be assessed after missing the last two games with a knock to his knee.

Keith Andrews made nine changes to his starting lineup for Tuesday’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup fourth round and the Bees boss may revert to a similar side to the one that beat Liverpool.

Andrews will also weigh up whether to match Crystal Palace by playing a back five, or stick with a four-man defence including Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg and Kristoffer Ajer. Caoimhin Kelleher, meanwhile, is set to return in goal.

Either Mathias Jensen or Vitaly Janelt is likely to start in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson if Yarmoliuk is not fit to feature, while Mikkel Damsgaard should earn a recall to play in an advanced midfield role.

Igor Thiago has netted six goals in his nine Premier League starts for Brentford this season and he is expected to lead the line once again, with support provided in attack by Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara, though Reiss Nelson will be pushing for a start after scoring and assisting against Grimsby.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yanelt; Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara; Thiago

