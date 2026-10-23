Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle: Pierre Sage bidding to end 54-year club streak in Premier League clash

Crystal Palace will be looking to end a 54-year run when they welcome Newcastle United to Selhurst Park for a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Eagles enter this contest having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, most recently drawing 2-2 with 10-man Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday.

Pressure is beginning to mount on manager Pierre Sage, who saw his Palace side suffer a heavy 5-0 away defeat to M23 rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League last weekend – their fourth loss in seven league games this term.

Palace have now conceded a division-high 17 goals and four defeats from seven top-flight matches leaves them down in 14th place in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

The South Londoners will welcome this weekend’s home encounter with Newcastle, though, as they boast a five-game unbeaten run against the Magpies at Selhurst Park (W2 D3).

Two late goals from Eagles striker Jean-Philippe Mateta secured a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Newcastle in April of last season.

© Iconsport / Tiego Grenho/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Palace have never claimed consecutive Newcastle wins in PL era

Should Palace beat Newcastle again on Sunday, they will claim consecutive league wins over the Magpies for the first time since a run of three between August 1971 and September 1972.

Palace are also looking to win back-to-back Premier League home wins for the first time since April 2025 (three straight) after beating Oliver Glasner’s Nottingham Forest 3-1 a fortnight ago.

In need of a positive result to ease the pressure on his shoulders, Sage was reassured by Palace’s performance against Besiktas after a disappointing showing at Brighton.

"I am satisfied with the performance," Sage told TNT Sports. "A little bit frustrated for the lads, because they gave a lot this evening and I think they deserve better.

"We lacked concentration in the final minute of the first-half, at the end. It was the same thing when we were 2-1 up. In this kind of situation, you pay quickly if you make a little mistake.

"But we have to remind ourselves the situation was worse before the game. It's a good step to go forward and now we need to win against Newcastle."

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Palace vs. Newcastle: Mateta in contention to play after Europa League goal

Sage was also pleased to see Mateta mark his return to the Eagles side with a stunning strike to put Palace in front in Turkey.

Mateta, who was sidelined for over a month at the beginning of this season, heads into Sunday’s contest having scored four goals in his last five appearances against Newcastle.

"I'm really happy for [Mateta]," said Sage. "He was in a good area, it was a good moment for him just before coming off, because he was not really ready to play [a full 90 minutes].

"You see him tired, but when you have this mindset, when you want to play every ball and you give your life on the pitch, sometimes it's good for you.

"We have a lot of satisfactions with the individual performances. But I have to underline that, first of all, it's about the collective performance.

"They're willing to play, they're willing to go forward, they're willing to press. And I think at the end, they made a good game, without the deserved result."

Victory for Crystal Palace could see them climb into the top half of the Premier League table if other results go their way, before they travel to Fulham in the EFL Cup fourth round next Wednesday.