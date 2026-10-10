Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Crystal Palace welcome former head coach Oliver Glasner and Nottingham Forest to Selhurst Park for a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles and the Tricky Trees have picked up one win each from their opening five top-flight contests of 2026-27.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the team news for both clubs ahead of this weekend's South London battle.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Axel Disasi (suspended), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring), Dean Henderson (foot), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Benitez; Richards, Ahanor, Canvot; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Sarr, Strand Larsen

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Igor Jesus (calf), Nikola Milenkovic (bruising), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Neco Williams (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap