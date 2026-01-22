Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 09:05 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 09:11

Chelsea will be looking to boost their Champions League qualification hopes when they face an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace side in their latest Premier League fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since the opening weekend of the season in August when they played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea kickoff?

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture is one of three kicking off at the same time along with Brentford against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United versus Aston Villa.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Crystal Palace’s home stadium Selhurst Park, which holds a capacity of 25,486 spectators.

The Eagles have failed to win any of their last seven home encounters with Chelsea since a 2-1 victory in October 2017 - Roy Hodgson’s first Premier League win as Palace boss.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Chelsea?

Crystal Palace are desperate to end a miserable 10-game winless run in all competitions (D3 L7) and turn their fortunes around under frustrated head coach Oliver Glasner, who has announced that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

At the time of writing, it remains to be seen whether Jean-Philippe Mateta will be available for selection after he allegedly requested to leave the club this month, not long after Marc Guehi completed his £20m move to Manchester City.

Palace sit 13th in the Premier League table, and while a victory against Chelsea would not be enough to see them climb back into the top half, it would provide a much-needed morale boost and strengthen their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Meanwhile, Chelsea ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 success over West London rivals Brentford last weekend, and that result helped them to climb up to sixth in the table.

Liam Rosenior’s side enter this contest at Selhurst Park on the back of an unconvincing 1-0 home win over Cypriot outfit Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday night.