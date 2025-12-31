AFCON 2025: Congo DR star Bakambu slams Moroccan authorities after luggage goes missing for 10 days during

By Daniel Haidar | 31 Dec 2025 19:47

Congo DR striker Cedric Bakambu has publicly criticised Moroccan authorities after his luggage went missing at Casablanca airport and remained unlocated for over 10 days during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Real Betis forward took to X on Wednesday to voice his frustration, claiming that despite repeated assurances from officials, his suitcases have still not been returned.

"My suitcases, which were supposed to arrive on December 19 at Casablanca airport, remain missing to this day," Bakambu wrote. "The authorities confirmed three times that they had located my luggage, yet still nothing. I find myself having to compete at AFCON without any personal belongings."

The 33-year-old's outburst comes after Congo DR secured their place in the last 16 following a 3-0 victory over Botswana on Tuesday, finishing second in Group D. Les Leopards will now face Algeria in the round of 16 on January 6.

While the organisation of AFCON 2025 in Morocco has been widely praised, Bakambu's complaint adds to a small number of issues that have arisen during the group stage.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos previously raised concerns about security after spectators were allowed free entry to certain matches after kick-off, most notably in Agadir. The practice led to overcrowding issues, prompting authorities to discontinue it.

Morocco, who will co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, are acutely aware of the scrutiny surrounding their organisational capabilities and have been keen to project a positive image throughout the tournament.

This article was originally published on Afrik-Foot.