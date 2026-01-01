Preview: Como vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 01 Jan 2026 09:03 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:09

Kicking off a new year at Stadio Sinigaglia, Como will host Udinese in the clubs' first fixture of 2026.

Having bounced back from consecutive defeats, the Lariani lead their visitors by five points in the Serie A standings, and they are hunting down a place in Europe.

Match preview

Having only returned to Serie A last season, Como are living up to their reputation as ambitious challengers to Italy's elite, occupying seventh place in the final points table for 2025.

After seeing an 11-match unbeaten streak ended by back-to-back losses - against high-flyers Inter Milan and Roma - the Lombardy club finished last year with a flourish by beating Lecce 3-0.

A heavily deflected strike from Nico Paz set them on their way at the Via del Mare, as the Argentinian star scored his sixth league goal of a stellar campaign - matching his tally for the whole of last term.

Success in Salento left Cesc Fabregas and co sitting sixth in the standings, amid a congested race for European qualification.

Como now return to the Sinigaglia, as one of just three teams still unbeaten at home, alongside Juventus and Napoli.

With a record of six wins and three draws across all competitions, they last conceded a goal at their lakeside headquarters in October - home or away, they have kept six clean sheets in their last 10 outings.



Furthermore, all five of the Lariani's Serie A victories over Udinese have come on home turf, including a 4-1 win last season, when Paz was also on the scoresheet.

Historically, there have been 18 encounters between the two teams in Como, and Udinese have only won five times to date.

This week, the Bianconeri will be aiming to end a grim run of results on the road, having lost four of their last six Serie A away matches, winning just once.

Their most chastening setback was surely in Florence, where Maduka Okoye's early red card led to a 5-1 defeat against rock-bottom Fiorentina, but Kosta Runjaic saw his team bounce back last time out.

Thanks to a controversial last-gasp leveller from Keinan Davis, they held Lazio to a 1-1 draw - albeit, that result cost them a place in the top half of the table.

Runjaic later admitted the Friulani were fortunate to escape with one point, and he will aim to address his side's unreliable defence in 2026.

Alongside Torino and Fiorentina, on 28, Udinese have conceded the most goals in Serie A so far - a serious concern ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

Como Serie A form:

D W W L L W

Udinese Serie A form:

L W L W L D

Udinese form (all competitions):

W L L W L D

Team News

As Diego Carlos must serve a one-match ban for accumulated bookings, Como will make at least one change to a winning side: Marc-Oliver Kempf is the Brazilian's most likely replacement at centre-back.

Fabregas will also be without Assane Diao, Alvaro Morata and Edoardo Goldaniga due to injury, but Jayden Addai could yet recover from a flexor issue.

In the ongoing absence of Morata, Paz should link up with Tasos Douvikas in the hosts' attack, while Davis and Nicolo Zaniolo are set to lead Udinese's front line.

This season, the latter pair have scored five and four times respectively, largely keeping Vakoun Bayo and Adam Buksa on the bench.

Ivory Coast striker Bayo is currently on international duty at AFCON, while Jordan Zemura and Arthur Atta are still sidelined by injury; Nicolo Bertola, Iker Bravo and Saba Goglichidze are all doubts.

In better news for Runjaic, first-choice goalkeeper Okoye now returns from suspension, meaning 40-year-old Daniele Padelli should drop down to the bench.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Rodriguez; Douvikas

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Piotrowski, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis

We say: Como 2-0 Udinese

Not only are Como tough to beat on home soil, but they should also enjoy facing one of the league's leakiest back lines.

Udinese have been consistently inconsistent for several weeks, and their away form is taking a nosedive.

