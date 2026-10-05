Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte makes N'Golo Kante revelation 10 years on from Stamford Bridge arrival

Antonio Conte has suggested that Chelsea officials had doubts over signing N'Golo Kante in 2016.

Between 2016 and the end of 2021, the midfielder established himself as one of the best in his position in the world.

As well as winning Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea, Kante lifted the Champions League trophy with the latter and won the World Cup with France in 2018.

However, speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Conte has suggested that a scenario could have played out where Kante did not make the move to Stamford Bridge.

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Conte says Chelsea "asked me 10 times" on Kante transfer

Conte claims that Chelsea officials continuously asked him whether he was sure on signing Kante during his first summer at the club.

The Italian said: "That was a Premier League title we won as underdogs.

“We hadn’t made any big signings. We signed David Luiz, Alonso and Kante — the club asked me 10 times if I was sure about him.

"He wasn’t the typical Chelsea player: tall and handsome. He was the sort of bloke who, when you saw him, was just… well, when I first saw him, I had a few doubts myself about his physicality (laughs), but I was so convinced he was a top player."

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Conte claims why winning Premier League title is so difficult

Chelsea have not won a Premier League title since that season, when they accumulated 93 points. Their best effort since then is a 74-point return in 2021-22.

When asked on why it is so hard to win Premier League trophies, Conte added: "That’s why hard work is important. Winning isn’t easy; it takes fatica. Not just effort. But blood, sweat and tears.

"Some people think success just falls from the sky and lands in your lap. But you have to go out there and seize it. Sitting around and talking about it doesn't make it happen."

Conte has won seven league titles with five different clubs - Bari, Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Napoli - during his managerial career.