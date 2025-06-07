Chelsea 25-year-old 'targeted' by Serie A giants as former Blues manager plots transfer raid

Serie A champions Napoli reportedly take a liking to a key Chelsea defender, whom the Blues will not block from leaving for the right price.

Serie A champions Napoli have supposedly added Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah to their list of transfer targets.

The 25-year-old came good under Enzo Maresca in the second half of the 2024-25 season after returning from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, playing the full 90 in the Conference League final win over Real Betis.

Chalobah capitalised on Wesley Fofana's perpetual injury problems to enjoy regular minutes in the Blues' backline, playing 19 times for the West London giants in all competitions last term and starting 11 matches in the Premier League.

The centre-back's exploits for Chelsea caught the eye of England manager and ex-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who called him up for June's fixtures against Andorra and Senegal.

As Chalobah holds out for a first senior international appearance against the former on Saturday evening, another erstwhile Chelsea head coach has supposedly set his sights on him.

Napoli 'target' Chalobah after Chelsea revival

According to The Telegraph, Antonio Conte's Napoli have become strong admirers of the 25-year-old, whom they are now actively weighing up a move for.

On Chelsea's side, the Conference League winners are understood to be hugely with Chalobah's development - both mentally and on the field - over the past six months, and they have no intention of forcing him out of the door.

However, the report adds that the Blues may not be able to offer Chalobah the game time he craves next season, as Fofana is expected to return to the heart of defence alongside Levi Colwill when he leaves the treatment room.

Having now forced his way into the England setup, Chalobah may need frequent minutes if he is to come into Tuchel's thinking for a World Cup place in 2026, and Chelsea will not block him from leaving if an exit is seen as the best thing for his career.

Furthermore, the Blues are being tipped to sign a new defender this summer, and they could reportedly be offered the chance to bring in a young talent from sister club Strasbourg.

Chalobah is one appearance away from reaching the 100 mark in Chelsea colours, and the defender has managed five goals and two assists in his first 99 senior appearances for the Blues.

Chalobah could be latest Premier League success story at Napoli

The days of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia devastating defences in Napoli colours may be over, but Conte and co have coped just fine without their two former star men.

Perusing the Premier League and giving such players a new home in Naples has been a foolproof recipe for success for the reigning Italian champions, who pulled off a masterstroke with Scott McTominay in particular.

However, Romelu Lukaku and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - once of Fulham - are also thriving at Napoli, while Billy Gilmour and Philip Billing played their part in the club's Scudetto win too.

Chalobah is not a player who needs 'reviving' as such, at least if the last six months are anything to go by, but he should only receive glowing reviews from former teammates currently at Napoli.