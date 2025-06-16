Chelsea allegedly make first contact with a Lyon star ahead of potentially attempting to secure a deal during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have reportedly identified one of Lyon's star men as a potential summer transfer target.

The Blues are currently preparing to commence their Club World Cup campaign with a fixture against Los Angeles FC on Monday night.

However, in his pre-match press conference, head coach Enzo Maresca hinted that he had one eye on the transfer window, specifying that he is eager to add another winger to his ranks.

That is a consequence of just three out-and-out wingers being present in the senior squad, Chelsea having failed to get a deal over the line for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens earlier this month.

According to L'Equipe, the Premier League outfit are now assessing their options with Malick Fofana seemingly on their radar.

Fofana emerges as Chelsea target

The report alleges that Chelsea have initial contact with the relevant people to assess Fofana's availability.

Belgium international Fofana has just enjoyed a productive campaign with Lyon, contributing 11 goals and five assists in Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

While Fofana is capable of being deployed in more than one position, he was most regularly used as a left winger during 2024-25.

Chelsea are short of options in that area due to Jadon Sancho returning to parent club Manchester United and Mykhaylo Mudryk remaining suspended due to a failed drugs test.

Despite making first contact, it is added that Chelsea are yet to open discussions over a formal approach.

Perfect Chelsea profile?

Fofana only turned 20 years of age in March, something that will only attract Chelsea rather than put them off.

Already with seven goals and four assists from 23 games in the Europa League and Conference League, Fofana has the combined profile and experience that Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital usually look for.

With Fofana having three years left on his contract, Lyon remain in a strong position, but the need to bolster their financial position may encourage Chelsea to take advantage.