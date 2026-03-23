Chelsea transfer news: Blues make 'contact' over move for £70m Spurs target after scouting mission

By Lewis Blain | 23 Mar 2026 13:10

Chelsea are already laying the groundwork for what could be another busy summer transfer window, with the Blues stepping up their pursuit of emerging defensive talent across Europe.

One name now firmly on their radar is Maxi Araujo, whose performances in Portugal have attracted widespread attention.

As competition heats up for the Sporting CP defender's signature, the Blues appear to have made an early move, but they are far from alone in the race.

Chelsea make contact over Maxi Araujo after scouting recent Sporting CP game

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea are understood to have made 'contact over a potential move for Araujo after sending scouts to watch him in action for Sporting CP, according to Sport Witness.

The Uruguay international has impressed with his consistency and versatility, catching the eye of several Premier League sides.

Reports suggest Chelsea have been tracking him closely, with club representatives recently in attendance to assess his performances first-hand.

Araujo, who joined Sporting in 2024, has developed into a key figure, operating primarily at left-back under current manager Rui Borges.

His ability to also play further forward as a wing-back or winger has only enhanced his appeal, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking tactical flexibility.

Maxi Araujo also wanted by Tottenham and European heavyweights

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Chelsea’s interest is matched by strong competition, with top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur also known admirers of Araujo.

In addition to the Premier League duo, European heavyweights including Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have been credited with interest, highlighting just how in-demand the defender has become.

However, Sporting are in a strong negotiating position, with Araujo tied to a contract that includes a release clause in the region of £70 million, and while no formal bids have been submitted yet, initial contact from multiple clubs suggests the race could quickly intensify once the summer window opens.

Who is Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo?

© Imago

Araujo is a dynamic, attack-minded full-back who has steadily climbed his way through South American and Mexican football before making his mark in Europe. Starting his career at Montevideo Wanderers, he earned moves to Puebla and Toluca before securing his switch to Sporting.

At 26, he is entering his prime years and has already demonstrated his ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch, registering six goals and four assists across 35 appearances this season. He is comfortable in multiple roles on the left flank, and combines pace, technical ability and strong positional awareness.

For a club like Chelsea, he represents the kind of modern full-back who can influence games in possession while remaining defensively reliable - a profile that continues to grow in demand at the highest level.